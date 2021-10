It was a performance that had fans asking the question: Is Liverpool's Mohamed Salah the best player in the world today? Even better than Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi?. Liverpool's Egyptian striker took over the second half of the weekend's marquee Premier League match against fellow title favorites Manchester City, and his world-class goal and assist showed off the combnination of speed, skill and game-breaking ability that is unique among the top players in the world.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 7 DAYS AGO