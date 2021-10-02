Bears vs Lions 2021: Game Time, TV schedule, live stream, previews, and more

Can the Chicago Bears get a win against the Detroit Lions on Sunday? The Lions may be winless, but they’ve shown more life than the 1-2 Bears so far on the young season. The Detroit offense has been middle of the pack so far this year, but teams have been able to move the ball against them. On paper the hapless Bears’ O should be able to do a few things against Detroit’s defense (regardless of who’ll be QB1), and Chicago’s D should be able to give the Lions’ offense fits.