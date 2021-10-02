CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Column: Gift Horse

By Dave Munsick
Sheridan Press
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur race against time is one we can’t win. We can, however, manage to run right beside him if we learn how to slow down. It was easy to see the place and the time were overlapping in a way that would be both fleeting and enduring. Our boys were breaking colts with a guy named Bill, a guy who had been the world’s number one saddle bronc rider fifty years earlier. The horses belonged to him and Doc, a guy who ranched out on an endless sea of stirrup-high grass in southeastern Wyoming. The hills where Cheyenne war ponies once grazed were now decorated with some of the finest ranch horses in the world, sparkling in the sun like whispered promises against the new green of June.

www.thesheridanpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
buckrail.com

SNAPPED: Woman on horseback stumbles upon 399

HOBACK, Wyo. — Last week, a Jackson woman had a close encounter with Grizzly 399 and her cubs on Tusky Ridge Trail at Munger Mountain. Tessa Riley was out for a trail ride on her horse Rooster when she stopped to take a video of the fall foliage. Unbeknownst to Riley, 399 and her cubs were making their way down the trail in front of her.
JACKSON, WY
Wenatchee World

Goldador Puppy

1 Red/Cream Female - ready to go to new home Sept 18. Sire is papered black lab(80lbs). Excellent hunter with champion lineage. Mother is a golden retriever (50lbs). Both parents friendly and easy to train. Perfect family dogs.
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wyoming State
Good News Daily

Watch a Goat and a Rooster Save a Chicken From a Hawk Attack

This hawk picked the wrong farm to mess with. A hawk picked the wrong farm to mess with and it was all captured on camera. The attack was only 17 seconds long but you can see the rooster and a sweet goat come in to save the day as a hawk viciously attacks a chicken on their farm.
outdoorchannelplus.com

Youth Hunter, Kaden Holzbauer, Drops a Double Drop Tine South Dakota Buck on Opening Day

With expectations that opening day would be a management buck hunt, the Holzbauer brothers were astonished when they left the woods with a buck of a lifetime. Kaden Holzbauer has been a deer hunter for years. Together with his older brother and father, the 14-year-old’s go-to spot for whitetail hunting is their family farm in Gregory, South Dakota. The property is rented for cattle, but it is also managed for whitetail deer hunting.
ANIMALS
TODAY.com

Watch a mama bear teach her cub how to use a playground slide

A mama bear was filmed teaching her cub how to use a playground slide — and the footage is unbearably cute. Betsie Stockslager captured the now-viral moment earlier this week at Isaac Dickson Elementary School in Asheville, North Carolina, where she works as a teacher. In the video, the mom...
ASHEVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horse#The Horses#Race
104.3 WOW Country

Another Angry Bison Bout in Yellowstone is a Warning

It’s as if bison have an attitude! A few days ago, one of my fellow broadcasters posted a video of bison butting heads at a campground. Don’t try this at home! Bison are the size of some pickup trucks and they aren’t nearly as cuddly as they look. For the latest on conflict resolution skills, check out this link from Field and Stream. The National Park Service has posted a video of a duel along a highway.
ANIMALS
WMTW

VIDEO: Couch-diving cat elicits laughs

This cat video just made us giggle! The kitty just has to get INSIDE the couch. A big thanks to Mark O’Rourke Sr. for sharing the amusing clip with us via uLocal. "This is our cat Painter. We always have a hard time trying to locate her. Now I know why. It's like a little kitten condo down there. I think that's her sleeping spot during the day."
ANIMALS
101.9 KING FM

Watch Bikers Have Yellowstone Encounter of the Bison Kind

Over the years, we've unfortunately had to share many moments where tourists do the wrong thing with wildlife in Yellowstone National Park. This is the opposite of that. A group of bikers shared their close encounter with a bison and they did everything right. This video was just shared today...
ANIMALS
buffalobulletin.com

Horses of Summer

As the summer months wrap up and the season for warm weather rodeos and summer rides fades, we wanted to look back on the role of the horse. Used for everything from work on the ranch to rodeos and races to rides on the mountain, horses are a part of so many lives in Johnson County. Enjoy some of our favorite images celebrating the horse and their many purposes from the last few months.
JOHNSON COUNTY, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Sports
kwayradio.com

Horse Sale Schedule

Below is official information from the Fall Waverly Horse Sale. Take in for items to be sold on the Machinery Lot-Sat October 2, 2021 8:00am to 4:00pm-closed Sunday-Mon October 4, 2021 8:00am to 7:00pm. Morton Building will be closed-No tack items will be accepted-See below for a list of smaller items that we will accept for sale on the Machinery Lot.
WAVERLY, IA
psychologytoday.com

Horses: By Nature or Instruction?

It's easy to underestimate how much a horse has to learn. Until they've been taught, horses don't know how to behave in a barn or walk a straight line carrying a rider. Horses are incredibly generous in trying to learn to do what we humans ask. Sorting between nature and...
ANIMALS
waxahachiesun.com

Column: In the blink of an eye

“Life can change so fast, so unexpectedly. Love when you can, while you can, as much as you can.” – Mandy Hale. You may know by now that two weeks ago, on Sept. 15, my family experienced a tragedy unlike any we could have imagined. While deeply personal, profoundly sad, and certainly not to be detailed in a column, it is the kind of tragedy I wouldn’t wish on my worst enemy. Nor is it an occurrence I have any desire to exaggerate or sensationalize. Simply put, although there isn’t anything simple about it, we lost a cherished member of our family in a way that will likely leave unanswered questions for years to come, that will require greater faith than we’ve ever had, and that compels a purposeful drive to make sure we help those who may experience the same in life.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Creative Bloq

How to draw a horse

Have you always wanted to know how to draw a horse? Well, you've come to the right place! We know that learning how to draw animals is no easy feat, but in this handy step-by-step guide, we will teach you how to draw a horse and help you to perfect your technique.
ANIMALS
TheHorse.com

Stifling the Pain in Horses

How to get athletic horses with injuries to the large, complex stifle joint on the road to recovery. The stifle. It’s the largest and one of the most complex joints in the horse’s body. It’s also key to smooth locomotion, transferring energy seamlessly from the large hind-end muscles to the long, delicate lower-limb bones. The stifle helps propel horses across turf, over obstacles, and around tight corners. Not surprisingly, with such huge forces centered on two bones cushioned by two small cartilaginous discs, injury to the stifle generally has a profound negative impact on performance.
ANIMALS
Pottsville Republican Herald

The great flying horse of the sky

One of the classic constellations of the night over Pottsville is Pegasus, the flying horse. The heavenly horse is currently soaring in the southeastern early evening sky. The traditional interpretation of Pegasus is a horse flying upside down with puny little wings. If you can see it that way, more power to you.
POTTSVILLE, PA
newportthisweek.com

Horse Rescue Trip

Friends of Farm Animals Rhode Island will offer a field trip to the Santana Center, a regional horse rescue, on Oct. 9, at 10:30 a.m. Participants will meet at the center. To register, visit thesantanacenter.org or mail your contact information and a donation check of $10 or more, made out to The Santana Center, to P.O. Box 584, Newport 02840. For more information, contact Seaside Rabbits at 860- 933-2589, islandseasiderabbits@gmail.com or call 401-640-0803.
NEWPORT, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy