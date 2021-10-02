Column: Gift Horse

“Life can change so fast, so unexpectedly. Love when you can, while you can, as much as you can.” – Mandy Hale. You may know by now that two weeks ago, on Sept. 15, my family experienced a tragedy unlike any we could have imagined. While deeply personal, profoundly sad, and certainly not to be detailed in a column, it is the kind of tragedy I wouldn’t wish on my worst enemy. Nor is it an occurrence I have any desire to exaggerate or sensationalize. Simply put, although there isn’t anything simple about it, we lost a cherished member of our family in a way that will likely leave unanswered questions for years to come, that will require greater faith than we’ve ever had, and that compels a purposeful drive to make sure we help those who may experience the same in life.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 12 DAYS AGO