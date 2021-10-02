Column: Gift Horse
Our race against time is one we can’t win. We can, however, manage to run right beside him if we learn how to slow down. It was easy to see the place and the time were overlapping in a way that would be both fleeting and enduring. Our boys were breaking colts with a guy named Bill, a guy who had been the world’s number one saddle bronc rider fifty years earlier. The horses belonged to him and Doc, a guy who ranched out on an endless sea of stirrup-high grass in southeastern Wyoming. The hills where Cheyenne war ponies once grazed were now decorated with some of the finest ranch horses in the world, sparkling in the sun like whispered promises against the new green of June.www.thesheridanpress.com
