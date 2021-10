The boys’ soccer team lost a heartbreaker last night in a shootout with Griffith. The game was tied 1-1 after regulation play. Hanover Central’s goal came early in the first half with a long kick by Jan-Ole Jagaer. The team played extremely well and played hard to prevent Griffith from scoring more. The game then went into overtime where no team scored and eventually ended in a shootout. Hanover lost in the shootout by a score of 4-2. This team showed great courage and poise to step up toe-to-toe with Griffith who had beaten them earlier in the year. Great season, boys!!

SOCCER ・ 6 DAYS AGO