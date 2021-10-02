"We Had A Very High Patient Count": 4-Year-Old Child Among 16 Injured In Sunset Park Blaze

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police in south suburban Calumet City are asking for help finding two missing sisters, ages 3 and 4, who haven’t been seen since Saturday, when their mother was supposed to return them to their father. Police said the father of 3-year-old Sadoriea Payne and 4-year-old Jadore Payne dropped them off with their mother, 27-year-old Ashley Lockett, around 10 a.m. on Saturday near the Calumet City police station for court-ordered visitation. Lockett was supposed to return the girls to their father at 2 p.m. the same day, but they haven’t been seen since, and numerous attempts to contact Lockett have failed. Sadoriea Payne (Source: Calumet City Police) The sisters are both Black girls. Sadoriea is 2 feet tall and 40 pounds. Jadore is 3 feet tall and 50 pounds. Jadore Payne (Source: Calumet City Police) Police said they believe Lockett might not have a permanent home, and could be staying in a shelter or hotel. Ashley Lockett (Source: Calumet City Police) Anyone with information on the missing girls is asked to call the Calumet City Police Department at 708-868-2500.

CALUMET CITY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO