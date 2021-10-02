CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
"We Had A Very High Patient Count": 4-Year-Old Child Among 16 Injured In Sunset Park Blaze

By David Cruz
Gothamist.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 4-year-old child is among 16 people injured in a fire inside a Sunset Park apartment building on Friday that's now under investigation, the FDNY said. The fire began on the second floor of the three-story home on 45th Street near 6th Avenue just after 11 p.m., according to FDNY Assistant Chief of Fire Operations Michael Gala. The four-year-old child was found inside a second floor bedroom, Gala said.

gothamist.com

fox5ny.com

16 injured, including 4-year-old after Brooklyn fire

NEW YORK - An overnight fire has left 16 people hurt, including a 4-year-old child in Sunset Park, Brooklyn. The fire broke out at a multi-story home on 45th Street. Firefighters said that a total of 16 people were treated for injuries. No firefighters were reportedly injured fighting the blaze.
BROOKLYN, NY

