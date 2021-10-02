CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Blog: Another Dry Weekend!

By Casey Lehecka
WAVY News 10
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe could use some rain! In the month of September, we have 2.99″ of rain at the airport and average for the month of September is 5.40″! So we are definitely dry, and I’m sure the gardeners would like some rain too. We are going to see any this weekend though.

