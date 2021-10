One of the biggest selling points of the new Switch model is its bigger OLED screen, but it also has other improvements such as a change in its speakers and audio. According to Nintendo’s Toru Yamashita, the company went with closed-type speakers “where the sound quality and pressure can be increased thanks to the back of the speaker being sealed.” Such speakers “produce a clearer sound by preventing the collision of sound coming from the front and back.” There was a lot of work involved as Nintendo had less space to work with inside the console due to the bigger screen. Nintendo ultimately “needed to use the structure of the console and design a sealed space at the back ourselves.”

