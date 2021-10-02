CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Editorial: Ground rules for election season letters and columns

By Police
Riverhead News-Review
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the election approaches, we’ve dusted off our editorial about rules for the season. We ask those seeking office to stick to the issues and abide by our general letters policy, which limits individuals to two letters per calendar month. That also means keeping letters to 400 words or less and understanding that they will be edited as we deem fair and appropriate.

shelterislandreporter.timesreview.com

