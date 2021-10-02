Editorial: Ground rules for election season letters and columns

Re “Election memo was absurd and dangerous” (Sept. 26):. We are a nation currently in the throes of anger and acrimony. Jan. 6th will always be remembered. “Deep into that darkness peering, long I stood there, wondering, fearing, doubting, dreaming dreams no mortal dared ever to dream before” Edgar Allen Poe, The Raven. We have not truly grappled with the reality that on Jan. 6, our democracy was nearly decimated in two, again. Our divisions are currently too deep to emotionally comprehend the trauma induced. But history never forgets and always remembers. The indoctrination and believing of lies and propaganda fuel an amalgamation of fervor few understand. Usually, there aren’t divisions on a ship when heading into a storm… except, in America, we have two captains worrying more about control of the crew, than the storm. We were and are in “Peril.” Indeed, the events on Jan. 6 (plus the “election memo”) were “absurd and dangerous,” to say the least.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 8 DAYS AGO