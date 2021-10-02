CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream official announcement, debut trailer

Cover picture for the articleKoei Tecmo have sent out an official announcement for Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream. Additionally, the game’s first trailer is in as well. Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream continues the story of Sophie and Plachta’s many adventures. After leaving Sophie’s hometown of Kirchen Bell, the pair discovers a huge tree identical to one that Plachta had seen in a dream, and as they get closer, a mysterious vortex pulls them inside. Sophie awakens alone in a curious new world called Erde Wiege, and it’s not long before she hears about an alchemist named Plachta that lives on the outskirts of town. Shockingly, when Sophie arrives at the atelier, she meets a young alchemy enthusiast named Plachta, and even though the alchemist shares the same name as her friend, she doesn’t recognize Sophie. What other surprises await Sophie on this journey? As the adventure continues, Sophie meets aspiring alchemist, Ramizel Erlenmeyer, who willingly agrees to help her in her time of need. The narrative elegantly unfolds with a charming new visual style that combines the art of the Mysterious sub-series with the high-quality graphics and animations featured in 2021’s Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends and the Secret Fairy.

Atelier Sophie 2 Comes To PC, PS4 and Switch

Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream is coming to PC, Sony PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch. It launches on February 24th 2022 in Japan, and February 25th worldwide. A limited edition priced at $119.99 will come to North America as well. It includes the game, the official art book, a bonus soundtrack, a B3 fabric poster of the original art, a key chain necklace of Sophie’s whale, a download code for the “My New Look” costume, and a special box. You can preorder it now from the NIS America Online Store.
