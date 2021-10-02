CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Veteran actor Lee Jung Jae opens personal Instagram account

By Germaine-Jay
allkpop.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVeteran actor Lee Jung Jae opened a personal Instagram account. On October 2, the 'Squid Game' actor posted a selfie as his first Instagram post along with the message, "Is this... how you do it...? #Lee Jung Jae #Squid Game." Lee Jung Jae plays the role of Seong Gi Hun, a chaffeur and a gambling addict who lives with his mom and struggles to support his daughter. He participates in the 'Squid Game' to settle his debt.

www.allkpop.com

Comments / 0

Related
NME

‘Squid Game”s Jung Ho-yeon becomes most followed South Korean actress on Instagram

Squid Game star Jung Ho-yeon is now the Korean actress with the highest number of followers on Instagram. Jung has gained significant international recognition following her breakout role in Netflix’s Squid Game, which is well on its way to becoming the streaming platform’s “biggest show ever”. Since the show’s release last month, the actress has seen her Instagram following count rise from around 400,000 to 13million at the time of writing.
CELEBRITIES
allkpop.com

'Squid Game' actor Lee Jung Jae says he never expected 'Squid Game' to become this successful

On September 29, actor Lee Jung Jae sat down for an interview with one exclusive media outlet to discuss his role in the popular Netflix original series 'Squid Game'. 'Squid Game' tells the story of people who participate in a mysterious survival game that offers a prize of 45.6 billion won (~$38,555,876 USD). The contestants begin to risk their lives in order to become the ultimate winner of this cash prize. Here, Lee Jung Jae plays the role of Seong Gi Hun, who decides to enter the survival game after being faced with a difficult situation. 'Squid Game' was ranked the #1 Netflix show for six days in a row, worldwide, proving to be a complete success.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jae Lee
Person
Lee Jung
Soompi

“Squid Game” Actor Park Hae Soo Talks About The Drama’s Popularity, His Relationship With Lee Jung Jae, And More

“Squid Game” star Park Hae Soo shared his thoughts on the hit drama!. “Squid Game” is a Netflix drama about a mysterious survival game with a reward of 45.6 billion won (approximately $40 million) on the line. 456 money-hungry participants wind up joining the game—only to learn that there is more at stake than just the prize money. Park Hae Soo plays Jo Sang Woo, the head of an investment team who is wanted by the police for stealing money from his clients.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#Squid Game
Soompi

Veteran Actor Nam Moon Chul Passes Away

Veteran actor Nam Moon Chul has passed away at the age of 50 (by Korean reckoning). On October 4, his agency released an official statement:. This is actor Nam Moon Chul’s agency Management BK. Nam Moon Chul passed away from a chronic illness at 6:20 a.m. on October 4, 2021.
CELEBRITIES
allkpop.com

Jung Seung Hwan sings 'Belief' for 'Yumi's Cells' OST

Jung Seung Hwan has dropped the music video for "Belief"!. The MV features the cells of 'Yumi's Cells' along with romantic scenes between Kim Yumi (played by Kim Go Eun) and Koo Woong (Ahn Bo Hyun). "Belief" was composed with the message,. "A song I want all the Yumis of...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
rolling out

Married social media star apologizes to DaBaby for entanglement allegations

DaBaby can’t seem to stay out of hot water this month, even when he doesn’t do anything wrong. His past issues were brought back into the spotlight when Dave Chappelle released his latest Netflix comedy special, The Closer. last week. In the controversial special, Chappelle discussed the rapper’s 2018 shooting. Da Baby’s murder charges were eventually dismissed on the basis of self-defense. Chappelle also addressed the rapper’s homophobic rant during his set at the Rolling Loud music festival this summer.
RELATIONSHIPS
allkpop.com

Lee Jung Jae and Park Hae Soo from 'Squid Game' channel the ultimate 'ahjussi' energy on Instagram

Netizens are saying veteran actors Lee Jung Jae and Park Hae Soo from the popular Netflix series 'Squid Game' are channeling the ultimate 'ahjussi' energy on their Instagram. Recently the two veteran actors from 'Squid Game' opened their personal Instagram to communicate with their fans better. Then their posts on the social media platform have gained attention for channeling their inner 'ahjussi' energy. 'Ahjussi' is a word referring to older middle-aged men in Korean.
CELEBRITIES
allkpop.com

Netizens praise Jang Won Young for her smooth MC-ing skills on her first broadcast of KBS2's 'Music Bank'

Netizens praisedJang Won Young for her MC-ing skills on her first broadcast of KBS2's 'Music Bank'. On October 8 KST, Jang Wong Young and ENHYPEN's Sunghoon made their official debut as the new MCs of KBS2's music program 'Music Bank'. After opening up the stage with a collaboration performance of BTS's "Butter", Jang Won Young and Sunghoon proceeded with their lines and interviewed various artists. On this day, netizens were especially impressed with not only Jang Won Young's outstanding beauty, but also with her skills in smoothly delivering her lines and being very natural while interviewing the other artists.
WORLD
epicstream.com

Lee Min Ho Shock: Pachinko Actor Sent Fans Into Frenzy After Leaving Adorable Comment On Squid Game Star Lee Jung Jae's Instagram Post

Kdrama & Kpop Editor Jastine has a degree in journalism and took classes in international law and business communication. Fans have not seen Lee Min Ho on the small screens for quite some time now. However, the City Hunter lead actor has been active on social media lately – uploading photos on his official Instagram and sharing vlogs on YouTube.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy