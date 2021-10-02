Veteran actor Lee Jung Jae opens personal Instagram account
Veteran actor Lee Jung Jae opened a personal Instagram account. On October 2, the 'Squid Game' actor posted a selfie as his first Instagram post along with the message, "Is this... how you do it...? #Lee Jung Jae #Squid Game." Lee Jung Jae plays the role of Seong Gi Hun, a chaffeur and a gambling addict who lives with his mom and struggles to support his daughter. He participates in the 'Squid Game' to settle his debt.www.allkpop.com
