Veteran actor Lee Jung Jae opens personal Instagram account

On September 29, actor Lee Jung Jae sat down for an interview with one exclusive media outlet to discuss his role in the popular Netflix original series 'Squid Game'. 'Squid Game' tells the story of people who participate in a mysterious survival game that offers a prize of 45.6 billion won (~$38,555,876 USD). The contestants begin to risk their lives in order to become the ultimate winner of this cash prize. Here, Lee Jung Jae plays the role of Seong Gi Hun, who decides to enter the survival game after being faced with a difficult situation. 'Squid Game' was ranked the #1 Netflix show for six days in a row, worldwide, proving to be a complete success.

