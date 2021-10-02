CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
For a third month in a row, Linux remains above 1% on the Steam Hardware Survey

GamingOnLinux
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoing by the last time Valve told us what their monthly active user count was, we can guesstimate that there's around 1,264,200 monthly active users for Linux on Steam. Still not really clear why we are seeing this surge in users. It's quite likely it's as a result of the Steam Deck, which has given Steam Play Proton and Linux more advertising direct from Valve and the wider media. We've seen a lot more posts about people trying out Linux across various social networks, Reddit and more. Regardless of the reason though, it is of course a really great thing to see more people trying out Linux for gaming, work and more. Hopefully this will continue!

Tom's Guide

Chrome under hacker attack — how to update ASAP

Google patched Chrome for Windows, Mac and Linux Monday (Sept. 13) to fix two zero-day flaws being actively used by hackers in attacks. Nine other vulnerabilities were also fixed. You'll want to update your browser ASAP to make sure you're not a sitting duck. To update Chrome in Windows or...
COMPUTERS
phoronix.com

"Intel Software Defined Silicon" Coming To Linux For Activating Extra Licensed Hardware Features

There has been talk of Intel moving to offer more license-able/opt-in features for hardware capabilities found within a given processor as an upgrade. We are now seeing the Linux signs of that support coming with a driver for "Intel Software Defined Silicon" to allow for the secure activation of such features baked into the processor's silicon but only available as an up-charge option.
SOFTWARE
GamingOnLinux

New Steam Client Beta adjusts the Vulkan pre-caching system and PipeWire for Linux

Another day another Steam Client Beta release and this time Valve has done some adjustments to the Vulkan pre-caching system for Linux. This pre-cache system is supposed to download and then process the shaders needed by a game before you launch it. The point is to have games perform well as soon as you hit play, instead of seeing constant stuttering while it builds up as you play. What Valve has now done is reduce the size of "Vulkan pre-caching datasets by splitting and versioning them according to Proton versions and graphics driver capabilities" and so they will start from scratch for the new Beta.
VIDEO GAMES
rockpapershotgun.com

Steam's Digital Tabletop Fest is focusing on RPGs this month

October is shaping up to be a busy month on Steam. Earlier today the latest game demos event kicked off (here are the 13 best Steam Festival Demos) and later this month they'll be running another Digital Tabletop Festival. Like last year, it's a sale and livestream celebration of games inspired by and adapted from board games. This year the event will lean into RPGs, including a chat with the folks behind both Disco Elysium and Baldur's Gate 3 when it kicks off later this month.
VIDEO GAMES
PCGamesN

Steam’s latest hardware survey should worry Intel as AMD gaming CPUs shine

Steam’s hardware survey for September 2021 has decidedly put to rest any notion of Intel making a comeback with its Tiger Lake processors, as AMD sits triumphantly with an all-time personal best in terms of market share. Team red processors now makeup 30.15% of all Windows gaming PCs running Valve’s storefront, team blue constituting an additional 69.83%.
COMPUTERS
pcinvasion.com

Steam’s September hardware survey lists an RX 6000 series card for the first time

Steam has yet again shared the results from its monthly hardware survey for September 2021, and one of AMD’s Radeon RX 6000 series GPUs has finally made the list. We already saw AMD’s GPU market share begin to slip in May’s hardware survey. This trend seems to be continuing as we approach the holiday season. However, it isn’t all bad for Team Red, as it still managed to get on the scoreboard and achieve a small victory.
COMPUTERS
notebookcheck.net

AMD smashes through 30% CPU usage barrier in Steam hardware survey leaving Intel's ambitions resting on Alder Lake

AMD has finally breached the 30% processor usage wall it had been facing on Steam’s Hardware & Software Survey. It is the strongest position AMD has held in the survey for over 16 months and seemingly reverses the trend for Intel's growth. Intel’s ambitions in this particular arena will now mostly lie on the success of Alder Lake.
COMPUTERS
GamingOnLinux

Bugvasion is a quirky comedy Tower Defense game out now for Linux

Aliens have come to the Earth but they’re tiny so they’ve brainwashed various bugs to invade your home, so it’s time to step up and build some towers. Note: the developer sent over a key. This is the first game from developer Full Screen Games that originally released back in...
VIDEO GAMES
eteknix.com

AMD Bounces Back in the Latest Steam Hardware Survey

Throughout the early part of this year, AMD was showing exceptionally positive growth on the Steam Hardware Survey charts. Admittedly, nothing that necessarily gave Intel or Nvidia anything to quake in their boots over, but there were definitely signs that more and more gaming consumers were turning towards Team Red. – Over the last couple of months, however, things started to go a bit downhill for AMD. Their CPU market share had dropped, and worse, none of their Radeon 6000 graphics cards had enough of a user base to warrant appearing anywhere on the GPU list! – And just to put this into context, the list contains around 100 models!
COMPUTERS
GotGame

Nuclear Blaze Ignites on Steam This Month From Dead Cells Designer

Remember when you were five years old and your Nana asked you what you wanted to be when you grew up? Remember telling her that you wanted to be a firefighter? Well here we are, 20+ years later, and you decided to be something else instead. Oh the shame! But good news: you can live your former dreams (and redeem yourself with Nana) with the upcoming Steam game Nuclear Blaze!
VIDEO GAMES
phoronix.com

FWUPD 1.7 Released With Supporting More Hardware For Firmware Updates On Linux

FWUPD and the Linux Vendor Firmware Service (LVFS) continue to serve as a resounding open-source success for allowing an increasing amount of hardware to support firmware updates on Linux from system/motherboard UEFI to disk drives and various peripherals. LVFS is now serving up more than two million firmware downloads a month while FWUPD 1.7 is out today with supporting firmware updates on even more hardware.
COMPUTERS
GamingOnLinux

Humble Choice for October 2021 lands with Amnesia: Rebirth

Another fresh month has landed with a cool breeze and Humble Bundle have their next set of curated games available in their Humble Choice subscription. This is the bundle that replaced Humble Monthly, where you pay for whatever tier you feel is the best value to get access to the Humble Trove (a ton of DRM-free games), a discount at the Humble Store and the ability to claim Steam keys (sometimes GOG keys) for multiple titles. Just like we've done previously, we'll go over how you can expect all the titles to run under Linux through whatever way possible whether that's Linux builds or through Steam Play Proton.
VIDEO GAMES
GamingOnLinux

NVIDIA Vulkan Beta Driver 470.62.05 rolls out for Linux

More improvements and new extensions have landed for the NVIDIA Vulkan Beta Driver with version 470.62.05 out now. Update the VK_KHR_video_queue implementation to properly support VK_QUERY_TYPE_RESULT_STATUS_ONLY video queries. Improve the support for VK_KHR_video_decode_queue out-of-order parallel command buffer recording for the video decode operations. Fixes:. Fixed issue with vkCmdBindDescriptorSets and unreferenced...
COMPUTERS
GamingOnLinux

Heroes of Might and Magic II game engine recreation fheroes2 v0.9.8 out now

Play the classic Heroes of Might and Magic II thanks to fheroes2, a fantastic game engine recreation project allowing you to play it cross-platform and it's open source. Much like other similar reimplementations including OpenMW, openXcom, OpenRA and more it aims to reproduce the original game but give many enhancements to how you play and interact with it like improved AI, bug fixes, UI improvements and more.
VIDEO GAMES
GamingOnLinux

Qualcomm, Valve, AMD and more team up for Wi-Fi Dual Station

Wi-Fi Dual Station is the name of what appears to be quite the leap for latency-sensitive gaming where a wired connection remains top but for how long? Probably forever but the gap is getting shorter. Qualcomm together with Acer, AMD, Lenovo, Microsoft, Snapdragon Compute Platforms and Valve teamed up to...
ELECTRONICS

