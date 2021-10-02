Change of Plea Hearing Held for Sheridan Man Charged With Sexual Abuse of a Minor

A Sheridan man recently changed his plea in Fourth Judicial District Court on a number of felony charges. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. At a change of plea hearing in District Court, 31-year-old Cody Knode, pursuant to a plea agreement reached with the State, pleaded “guilty” to two counts of Sexual Abuse of a Minor in the Third Degree. The prosecution is recommending a sentence of 7 to 11 years in prison for each count, and to run the sentences concurrent to one another and that a third charge of sexual abuse of a minor be dismissed as part of the plea deal. The crimes occurred between November 1, 2020, and January 4 of this year. District Court Judge John Fenn ordered that a presentence investigation be completed and set the sentencing date for December 7 at 9 am.