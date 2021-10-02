CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sheridan, WY

Change of Plea Hearing Held for Sheridan Man Charged With Sexual Abuse of a Minor

By Ron Richter
Sheridan Media
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Sheridan man recently changed his plea in Fourth Judicial District Court on a number of felony charges. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. At a change of plea hearing in District Court, 31-year-old Cody Knode, pursuant to a plea agreement reached with the State, pleaded “guilty” to two counts of Sexual Abuse of a Minor in the Third Degree. The prosecution is recommending a sentence of 7 to 11 years in prison for each count, and to run the sentences concurrent to one another and that a third charge of sexual abuse of a minor be dismissed as part of the plea deal. The crimes occurred between November 1, 2020, and January 4 of this year. District Court Judge John Fenn ordered that a presentence investigation be completed and set the sentencing date for December 7 at 9 am.

sheridanmedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Southwest cancels hundreds more flights, denies sickout

DALLAS (AP) — Southwest Airlines canceled several hundred more flights Monday following a weekend of major disruptions that it blamed on bad weather and air traffic control issues. The company and the pilots union said the cancellations were not in response to the airline’s decision to mandate vaccinations. Southwest canceled...
DALLAS, TX
The Associated Press

3 US-based economists win Nobel for research on wages, jobs

STOCKHOLM (AP) — A U.S.-based economist won the Nobel prize in economics Monday for pioneering research that transformed widely held ideas about the labor force, showing how an increase in the minimum wage doesn’t hinder hiring and immigrants don’t lower pay for native-born workers. Two others shared the award for developing ways to study these types of societal issues.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Merck seeks first U.S. authorization for COVID-19 pill

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc (MRK.N) said on Monday it has applied for U.S. emergency use authorization for its drug to treat mild-to-moderate patients of COVID-19, putting it on course to become the first oral antiviral medication for the disease. An authorization from the U.S. Food and...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sheridan, WY
Government
Sheridan County, WY
Government
Sheridan, WY
Crime & Safety
County
Sheridan County, WY
Local
Wyoming Government
Local
Wyoming Crime & Safety
Sheridan County, WY
Crime & Safety
City
Sheridan, WY
The Associated Press

Paul McCartney: John Lennon responsible for Beatle breakup

LONDON (AP) — Paul McCartney has revisited the breakup of The Beatles, flatly disputing the suggestion that he was responsible for the group’s demise. Speaking on an episode of BBC Radio 4’s “This Cultural Life” that is scheduled to air on Oct. 23, McCartney said it was John Lennon who wanted to disband The Beatles.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Abuse#Prison#Sheridan Media#State#Sexual Abuse Of A Minor#Household
Reuters

Facebook's oversight board to meet with whistleblower Frances Haugen

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc's (FB.O) oversight board, a body set up by the social network to give independent verdicts on a small number of thorny content decisions, said on Monday it would meet with former employee and whistleblower Frances Haugen in the coming weeks. (https://bit.ly/2YDUKtO) Haugen revealed last...
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy