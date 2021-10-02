CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Asheville, NC

Elizabeth 'Beth' Ingraham Doty

The Mountaineer
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCANDLER — Beth Doty, activist and retired Presbyterian minister (PCUSA), 79, passed away at CarePartners Hospice in Asheville, Thursday, May 27, 2021. Beth was born April 6, 1942, in Hartford, Connecticut, to Stanley and Helen Ingraham of Bristol, Connecticut. She and her sister Edith grew up in Bristol, attending Patterson Elementary School and Bristol High School. The family moved to Laurinburg, North Carolina, in 1959. Beth attended Laurinburg High School for her senior year, where she graduated in 1960. She enrolled at the Woman’s College of the University of North Carolina (WC) in 1960. In 1964 she graduated from the Woman’s College (UNCG) with a degree in anthropology and sociology. While in college in Greensboro, she became involved with the Civil Rights movement, which defined much of her interest and concern over her remaining life. She felt committed to those who were marginalized in our society and in the world. Beth was an avid tennis player most of her life and loved all sports.

www.themountaineer.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Southwest cancels hundreds more flights, denies sickout

DALLAS (AP) — Southwest Airlines canceled several hundred more flights Monday following a weekend of major disruptions that it blamed on bad weather and air traffic control issues. The company and the pilots union said the cancellations were not in response to the airline’s decision to mandate vaccinations. Southwest canceled...
DALLAS, TX
The Associated Press

3 US-based economists win Nobel for research on wages, jobs

STOCKHOLM (AP) — A U.S.-based economist won the Nobel prize in economics Monday for pioneering research that transformed widely held ideas about the labor force, showing how an increase in the minimum wage doesn’t hinder hiring and immigrants don’t lower pay for native-born workers. Two others shared the award for developing ways to study these types of societal issues.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Merck seeks first U.S. authorization for COVID-19 pill

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc (MRK.N) said on Monday it has applied for U.S. emergency use authorization for its drug to treat mild-to-moderate patients of COVID-19, putting it on course to become the first oral antiviral medication for the disease. An authorization from the U.S. Food and...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greensboro, NC
City
Murphy, NC
City
Chapel Hill, NC
State
Maryland State
State
Tennessee State
City
Lexington, NC
City
Wilmington, NC
State
Connecticut State
Asheville, NC
Obituaries
City
Asheville, NC
State
Kentucky State
State
Virginia State
City
Laurinburg, NC
The Associated Press

Paul McCartney: John Lennon responsible for Beatle breakup

LONDON (AP) — Paul McCartney has revisited the breakup of The Beatles, flatly disputing the suggestion that he was responsible for the group’s demise. Speaking on an episode of BBC Radio 4’s “This Cultural Life” that is scheduled to air on Oct. 23, McCartney said it was John Lennon who wanted to disband The Beatles.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Episcopal Church#Presbyterian Churches#Brooklyn#Candler#Carepartners Hospice#Bristol High School#Laurinburg High School#Wc#Uncg#Duke Hospital
Reuters

Facebook's oversight board to meet with whistleblower Frances Haugen

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc's (FB.O) oversight board, a body set up by the social network to give independent verdicts on a small number of thorny content decisions, said on Monday it would meet with former employee and whistleblower Frances Haugen in the coming weeks. (https://bit.ly/2YDUKtO) Haugen revealed last...
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy