Elizabeth 'Beth' Ingraham Doty

CANDLER — Beth Doty, activist and retired Presbyterian minister (PCUSA), 79, passed away at CarePartners Hospice in Asheville, Thursday, May 27, 2021. Beth was born April 6, 1942, in Hartford, Connecticut, to Stanley and Helen Ingraham of Bristol, Connecticut. She and her sister Edith grew up in Bristol, attending Patterson Elementary School and Bristol High School. The family moved to Laurinburg, North Carolina, in 1959. Beth attended Laurinburg High School for her senior year, where she graduated in 1960. She enrolled at the Woman’s College of the University of North Carolina (WC) in 1960. In 1964 she graduated from the Woman’s College (UNCG) with a degree in anthropology and sociology. While in college in Greensboro, she became involved with the Civil Rights movement, which defined much of her interest and concern over her remaining life. She felt committed to those who were marginalized in our society and in the world. Beth was an avid tennis player most of her life and loved all sports.