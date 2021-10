More than half of all police killings since 1980 do not appear in official government data, according to an explosive new study in The Lancet, a top medical journal. The researchers reveal how “systemic misclassification” in the federal database that tracks the causes of death in America has produced, over four decades, an undercount of more than 17,000 deaths at the hands of police. The proportion of undercounted police killings of Black Americans is even more extreme, the research shows, rising to 60 percent. The Lancet study casts American police, unequivocally, as a threat to public health. The risk of death-by-cop...

LAW ENFORCEMENT ・ 10 DAYS AGO