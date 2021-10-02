Arrowheadlines: Shifts and motions look to be having a positive impact on the Chiefs offense

With the Broncos and Raiders still undefeated — note that the Broncos have beaten three winless teams — and the division suffering just three losses total, the AFC West is the most competitive division in the conference. It hasn’t been much of a race in recent years. The Chiefs have won the division every year since 2016, but after three games, the Chiefs’ defense has yielded 1,290 net yards, which is bad enough on its own, but particularly problematic when the offense has four turnovers, as it did Sunday, including on the first three drives of the game. The Chiefs, at 1-2, are in last place.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO