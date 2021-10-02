Arrowheadlines: Shifts and motions look to be having a positive impact on the Chiefs offense
Shifts and motions. Not all pre-snap disguises and looks that throw defenses off balance are created equal. However, over the past three seasons, teams earned a passer rating that’s about 14 percent higher when they use pre-snap shifts and motions compared with similar downs and distances results when they don’t use them. Some teams are so adept at using these tactics that they see an even more dramatic difference. This season, the Chiefs have used pre-snap shifts and motions on 81 pass plays (third-most in the league), per Next Gen Stats.www.chatsports.com
