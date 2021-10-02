CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arrowheadlines: Shifts and motions look to be having a positive impact on the Chiefs offense

Cover picture for the articleShifts and motions. Not all pre-snap disguises and looks that throw defenses off balance are created equal. However, over the past three seasons, teams earned a passer rating that’s about 14 percent higher when they use pre-snap shifts and motions compared with similar downs and distances results when they don’t use them. Some teams are so adept at using these tactics that they see an even more dramatic difference. This season, the Chiefs have used pre-snap shifts and motions on 81 pass plays (third-most in the league), per Next Gen Stats.

Stephen A. Smith Says 1 Prominent NFL Team Is “Done”

The Kansas City Chiefs have been arguably the best team in the National Football League for two-plus seasons, but they’re struggling in 2021. Kansas City is now 2-3 on the season following Sunday night’s home loss to the Buffalo Bills. Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw two interceptions in the...
Denver Broncos: 5 early options to replace Vic Fangio as head coach

The Denver Broncos are less than one-third of the way through the 2021 season and after back-to-back losses, it’s starting to seem as though trouble is on the horizon. Vic Fangio is still the head coach and his coaching staff that includes Pat Shurmur and Tom McMahon is still intact. How long will that be the case? Likely until the end of this season, at least, but after performances like the one we saw on Sunday, the discussion of who will replace these guys needs to get started back up.
Football Fans React To Proof Of Vaccination Or Negative COVID Test Requirements To Get Into SoFi Stadium Sunday

INGLEWOOD (CBSLA) – Fans who went to see the Chargers take on the Cleveland Browns Sunday at SoFi Stadium had mixed reactions to the new county mandate, which required proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test to get into the venue. (credit: CBS) The LA County mandate went into effect Oct. 7 and applies to outdoor venues, bars, breweries and wineries. “I’m not happy about it because we found out about it Wednesday night,” said a Browns fan. “We’re okay with it. We’re vaccinated. So, it’s not a big deal, but it’s just another burden on fans coming into the stadium.” “It kind...
Andy Reid offers concerning quote after home loss to Bills

The Kansas City Chiefs’ performance this season has left many fans recognizing that things feel differently from the last two years, when they made the Super Bowl both seasons, winning one of them. A quote from Andy Reid after Sunday night’s 38-20 home loss to the Buffalo Bills should give them even more concern.
NFL Player Reps Vote to Retain Union Head DeMaurice Smith

The National Football League Players Association executive director DeMaurice Smith will hold his position, at least through next year. The NFLPA boss secured the two-thirds vote (22 of 32) from the league’s team player representatives needed to approve a contract extension on Friday night. The terms of the new contract have yet to be finalized, and the length could be as short as one year with no time requirement included in union bylaws. But by getting the minimum 22 votes, there will not be an open election to find his potential replacement. Smith’s previous contract was set to expire in March 2022. The...
Chiefs already looking ahead

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41 Sports' Hayley Lewis sits down exclusively with Chiefs' second-year defensive end Mike Danna after the Chiefs' first AFC West loss of the season to the Los Angeles Chargers. Danna finished with one sack in the Chiefs 30-24 loss. “We are a unit and we...
Arrowheadlines: AFC wide open after Chiefs loss to the Chargers

With the Broncos and Raiders still undefeated — note that the Broncos have beaten three winless teams — and the division suffering just three losses total, the AFC West is the most competitive division in the conference. It hasn’t been much of a race in recent years. The Chiefs have won the division every year since 2016, but after three games, the Chiefs’ defense has yielded 1,290 net yards, which is bad enough on its own, but particularly problematic when the offense has four turnovers, as it did Sunday, including on the first three drives of the game. The Chiefs, at 1-2, are in last place.
The Chiefs Showed Evolution on Offense Against the Chargers

Despite the loss, it is okay to be encouraged by the Kansas City Chiefs' offense and their performance against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. Well, other than the four turnovers. Going forward, one would expect the Chiefs will not commit four turnovers in one game. However, there were very...
NFL World Reacts To What Urban Meyer Said Today

It seems like every week, there’s at least one new example signaling that perhaps Urban Meyer isn’t cut out for this whole NFL thing. This afternoon, during his Monday press conference, Meyer told reporters he likes the offensive identity of his 0-5 Jaguars team. The first-year head coach went on to say he hopes for 250 yards rushing and 250 yards passing every game.
Arrowheadlines: Bills must beat the Chiefs to become AFC favorites

This is the team the Bills have to prove they can beat because until they do, this is still the Chiefs’ conference to lose, not Buffalo’s. “Any time you lose a game, you’re angry; any time you lose the AFC Championship Game, you’re a little angrier,” safety Micah Hyde said. “But I think at the end of the day we’re going to come in here and watch this film, we’re going to correct it, and then watch film on (the Chiefs) and see what we can do to get better.
How have Chiefs rookies looked through first quarter of 2021 season?

We’re nearly a quarter of the way through the 2021 NFL season (thanks game No. 17) and the Kansas City Chiefs have a .500 record. Kansas City has seen some contributions from several of its rookies draft picks so far this season — more than they’ve typically seen from their rookie classes as of late. In fact, they’ve managed the third-most rookie snaps in the league through four weeks. They have a total of five rookie draft picks on the 53-man roster and one on the practice squad.
Arrowheadlines: Chiefs-Eagles fueled huge CBS ratings increase

But the vast majority of the nation saw the Chiefs-Eagles game, which helped fuel a 73% increase in viewership compared with a year ago. CBS Sports said 17.35 million viewers tuned to the early window compared to 10.006 million in 2020 when the Chargers’ game at Tampa Bay led the way.
Arrowheadlines: Bills focused on Chiefs matchup — but AFC title bruises remain

“It’s Week 5,” quarterback Josh Allen said, via NewYorkUpstate.com. “Everybody wants to make this big deal about the AFC Championship rematch, and I get that’s what it is. But it’s a new year and this team’s different than last year, and their team’s different than last year. “But they’re the...
Arrowheadlines: Chiefs’ defense is a real problem, argues The Ringer

Gay isn’t clearly much better than Bolton or Niemann—there’s a reason Niemann out-snapped him for much of last season—but he at least offers something different. Linebacker is an underappreciated area of defensive structure, as macroanalyses of defensive success usually focus on pass rush and downfield coverage. But for a defense living in the bargain bin at those positions, linebacker play suddenly becomes really important.
