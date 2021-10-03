CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Northbrook, IL

Man Dies In Northbrook Fire

By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xd3Mp_0cF5heRr00

By Mary Chappell

NORTHBROOK, Ill. (CBS) — A man died as a result of a house fire in Northbrook Saturday morning, fire officials said.

Fire crews responded to the 1500 block of Walters Avenue at about 6:43 a.m. and located and removed the victim, who was the only person inside the home.

He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition and later pronounced dead, Northbrook fire confirmed. He was identified as Hee Lee, 81.

“We heard the fire alarms and the sirens, and we looked out, and my husband’s like, ‘I smell smoke’ – and sure enough, there is,” said neighbor Hedi Wissmann. “Another neighbor of ours is the one that saw the smoke coming and tried to rouse him and call the fire department.”

The fire was extinguished in about 20 minutes and nobody else was injured.

The fire investigation team was still on the scene at 9 a.m.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Man Fatally Shot In Little Village

By Mary Chappell CHICAGO (CBS) — A 45-year-old man died after he was shot in Little Village Saturday evening, police said. The man was on the sidewalk in the 2800 block of South Kildare at about 7:17 p.m. when an unknown vehicle pulled up and two people exited the vehicle, firing shots at the victim, according to police. He was wounded in the torso and was taken to to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead. Area Four Detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Person Wounded In Eisenhower Expressway Shooting

By Mary Chappell CHICAGO (CBS) — A person is in stable condition after being shot on the Eisenhower Expressway early Sunday, authorities said. The shooting happened at about 2:20 a.m., according to Illinois State Police. All westbound lanes from Austin Boulevard to Harlem Avenue were closed for investigation as of 4:30 a.m. The person was self-transported to a local area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. There have been nearly 200 expressway shootings in the Chicago area so far this year, compared to 128 in all of 2020. Illinois State Police last week it would would be increasing the number of evening and overnight patrols on the expressways in response to a surge in violence over the past two years. Anyone who witnessed or have any knowledge of the shooting is asked to contact the ISP at 847-294-4400.  Callers can remain anonymous.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

4 Wounded, 1 Killed In Wicker Park Shooting

By Mary Chappell CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was killed and four others wounded after a shooting in Wicker Park early Sunday, police said. Shots were fired in the 1500 block of North Milwaukee Avenue — near dozens of shops and restaurants — at about 3:42 a.m. by an unknown offender in a dark-colored vehicle, authorities said. A 32-year-old man was shot in the chest and pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital of Cook County. A 30-year-old man was shot in his left leg, a 22-year-old woman was shot in her right leg and a 25-year-old woman was shot in the back — all three victims were taken to Stroger and listed in stable condition. A 25-year-old woman was wounded in her left leg and was taken to Swedish Hospital in stable condition, police said. Nobody is in custody as Area 5 detectives investigate.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Shots Fired At Off-Duty Police Officer In Harvey

CHICAGO (CBS) — Someone fired several shots at an off-duty police officer Saturday evening in south suburban Harvey, authorities said. Harvey spokeswoman Giavonni Nickson said the off-duty officer was near 154th and Wood streets on his way to work around 6:10 p.m., when someone started shooting at him. The officer was not shot, but was taken to the hospital, and was released in good condition, according to Nickson. The shooter caused a crash while fleeing the scene, and was not in custody Saturday night. Further details were not immediately available.
HARVEY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Accidents
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Northbrook, IL
Crime & Safety
Northbrook, IL
Accidents
City
Northbrook, IL
CBS Chicago

Three Wounded, Including Two Teens, In Lawndale Drive-By Shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) — Three people, including two teenagers, were wounded Saturday night in a drive-by shooting in the Lawndale neighborhood. Police said the victims were in the 3500 block of West 12th Place shortly before 8 p.m., when someone pulled up in a vehicle and started shooting. A 20-year-old man was shot in the left hand, and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition. A 16-year-old boy was shot in the left leg, and also was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition. A 16-year-old girl was shot in the buttocks, and was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition. No one was in custody Saturday night. Area Three detectives were investigating.
LAWNDALE, IL
CBS Chicago

2 Shot, Including Toddler, In Auburn Gresham

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 2-year-old girl and a 25-year-old man were wounded in a drive-by shooting Friday afternoon in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood. Police said the victims were getting into a car in the 8400 block of South Sangamon Street around 4:45 p.m., when someone in a silver SUV drove down the street and started shooting. The 2-year-old girl was shot in the arm and was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition. The man was shot in the upper right thigh, and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition. CPD: 2-year-old girl & 25-year-old man shot at 84th and Sangamon. Both at the hospital in “good condition.” Police say shooter was in a silver SUV. No arrests @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/f4Jdl5qxQ1 — Tim McNicholas (@TimMcNicholas) October 8, 2021 No one was in custody Friday evening. Area Two detectives were investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Man In Critical Condition After Being Pulled From Highland Lake

CHICAGO (CBS) —  A 42-year-old Chicago man is in critical condition after being pulled from Highland Lake Saturday morning authorities said. Lake County Sheriff’s Deputies say around 8:15 a.m., they were dispatched to the lake located at 34481 N. Circle Drive, for a report of a man who went into the lake but did not resurface. Sheriff’s deputies arrived and determined the man was going to take a canoe into the middle of the lake. Before he could get inside the canoe, it started floating away from a pier he was launching from. The man jumped into the water to try and retrieve the canoe but did not resurface. The man was not wearing a life vest. Multiple fire agencies arrived to search the lake for the man. He was pulled from the water, unconscious, and transported via ambulance to Advocate Condell Medical Center in critical condition. No foul-play is suspected. Sheriff’s detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

16-Year-Old Grazed With Bullet In West Garfield Park

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 16-year-old boy was grazed in the abdomen early Sunday morning in West Garfield Park according to police. Around 1:51 a.m., the boy was standing on the 3800 block of West Gladys Avenue when he heard gunshots. He didn’t see the offender or know which directions the shots came from. He was taken to Mount Sinai by a friend in good condition. No one is in custody as Area Four detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Investigation#House Fire#Fire Alarms#Accident
CBS Chicago

Man Dead, 2 Children Critically Injured In 4-Vehicle Beach Park Crash

By Mary Chappell BEACH PARK, Ill. (CBS) — A man is dead and two children critically injured after a four-vehicle crash in Beach Park Friday evening, authorities said. Lake County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to Green Bay road north of Wadsworth Road at about 6:45 p.m. Preliminary investigation shows a 50-year-old Zion woman was driving a 2017 Jeep Patriot northbound on Green Bay Road and illegally passed a tow truck towing a semitractor-trailer so she was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. The Jeep collided head on with a 2014 Kia Soul traveling southbound, driven by a...
BEACH PARK, IL
CBS Chicago

Shots Fired At Police In Fuller Park

CHICAGO (CBS)– Shots were fired at police in Fuller Park Thursday night. Chicago police said officers in an unmarked vehicle were driving, in the 4200 block of South Princeton just before 8:45 p.m., when they heard possible shots fired. Police said the officers saw a gray Dodge Charger leave the area. The officers got behind the car and a passenger in the Dodge started shooting. The officers were not hit and did not return fire. No injuries were reported. No arrests have been made.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

MISSING SISTERS: 3-Year-Old Sadoriea Payne And 4-Year-Old Jadore Payne Last Seen Saturday In Calumet City

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police in south suburban Calumet City are asking for help finding two missing sisters, ages 3 and 4, who haven’t been seen since Saturday, when their mother was supposed to return them to their father. Police said the father of 3-year-old Sadoriea Payne and 4-year-old Jadore Payne dropped them off with their mother, 27-year-old Ashley Lockett, around 10 a.m. on Saturday near the Calumet City police station for court-ordered visitation. Lockett was supposed to return the girls to their father at 2 p.m. the same day, but they haven’t been seen since, and numerous attempts to contact Lockett have failed. Sadoriea Payne (Source: Calumet City Police) The sisters are both Black girls. Sadoriea is 2 feet tall and 40 pounds. Jadore is 3 feet tall and 50 pounds. Jadore Payne (Source: Calumet City Police)   Police said they believe Lockett might not have a permanent home, and could be staying in a shelter or hotel. Ashley Lockett (Source: Calumet City Police) Anyone with information on the missing girls is asked to call the Calumet City Police Department at 708-868-2500.
CALUMET CITY, IL
CBS Chicago

Bond Denied For Two Men Charged With Aggravated Carjacking In Villa Park

CHICAGO (CBS) — Bond was denied for two men charged with carjacking a woman and two children on Friday according to the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office. Luis Gomez-Garcia, 28, and Christopher Krieg, 32, each appeared in Bond Court; the two men were denied bond. They’re charged with one count of Aggravated Vehicular Hijacking, and three counts of Aggravated Kidnapping. The office said On Oct. 8 around 4:48 p.m., the victim and her children, ages 5 and 10, were leaving a shopping mall located at 270 W. North Ave. As they entered the vehicle, the men approached the woman, with her window down, and held a knife to the victim’s throat. The men got into the vehicle demanding her belongings and told the victim to drive to her house, but the victim drove to a different location. The men fled in the car after releasing the woman and her children. An investigation was conducted by the Villa Park Police along with the Chicago Police Department; leading authorities to the 2900 block of W. Harrison in Chicago around 7:21 p.m. where the men were located with the vehicle and weapon and taken into custody. Both men are due back in court on Nov. 8.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Chicago

2-Year-Old Shoots Himself In Portage; Father Facing Neglect Charges

CHICAGO (CBS) — A father from Portage, Indiana, is facing felony child neglect charges, after his 2-year-old son accidentally shot himself on Thursday, after getting his hands on an unsecured handgun. Portage police said officers responded to the 6200 block of Old Porter Road on Thursday for a report of a child who had been shot. When they arrived, 30-year-old John Mourani was in front of the house, waiting for police and paramedics, as he held his 2-year-old son, who had been shot in the leg. Police said Mourani had used a piece of clothing to apply pressure to the toddler’s wound...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Rideshare Driver, Two Teens Injured In Drive-By Shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) — Three people were injured in a drive by shooting, including two 15-year-olds and a rideshare driver. CBS 2’s Asal Rezaei reports from Chicago’s near North Side with more about the investigation. There’s still crime tape here from the scene early Thursday morning. Detectives are actively investigating and trying to gather nearby surveillance video. Bullet holes shattered the window of an apartment building. Across the street a piece of plywood in place of a window was also hit by bullets. It happened around 2:15 Thursday morning. Police tape and evidence markers are seen at the scene of the intersection of Locust and Orleans. Police...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Woman Wounded In Shooting On Dan Ryan Expressway

By Mary Chappell CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman was shot on the Dan Ryan Expressway early Saturday, authorities said. Illinois State Police said it investigated a shooting in the southbound lanes of the Dan Ryan near 83rd shortly before midnight Friday night. A 23-year-old woman was wounded and taken to an area hospital with non life-threatening injuries. All southbound lanes of the Dan Ryan were closed at 79th street as police investigated, but lanes were reopened at about 1:40 a.m. There have been nearly 200 expressway shootings in the Chicago area so far this year, compared to 128 in all of 2020. Illinois State Police last week it would would be increasing the number of evening and overnight patrols on the expressways in response to a surge in violence over the past two years. Anyone who witnessed or have any knowledge of the shooting is asked to contact the ISP at 847-294-4400.  Callers can remain anonymous.
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

2 Killed, 38 Wounded In Weekend Shootings Across Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — At least 40 people have been shot in Chicago so far this weekend, and at least two of those people has died. Police said, around 7:15 p.m. Saturday, a 45-year-old man was on the sidewalk in the 2800 block of South Kildare Avenue in Little Village, when two people pulled up in a vehicle and started shooting. The victim was shot in the torso, and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead. The weekend’s gun violence also included three people who were wounded in a drive-by shooting after a funeral in West Englewood. Police...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Burnout And Low Turnout Of Applicants Leaving CPD With Officer Shortage; ‘People Don’t Want To Be The Police’

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police officers aren’t only retiring in record numbers, many are leaving the big city department for smaller ones. It’s contributing to an officer shortage that many city leaders believe will only get worse before it gets better. CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov talked with one ex-officer about the decision to get out of Chicago. “I think that you have to take care of yourself first,” said the former officer, who asked to remain anonymous. Self-preservation is one reason the former CPD officer recently left the department with less than eight years on the job. “I was frustrated with the work...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Cyclist Dies After Being Hit By Car In Park Ridge

PARK RIDGE (CBS) — A 30-year-old man riding his bike was killed after he was hit by a driver late Thursday night in Park Ridge. A person driving a Dodge Charger struck the cyclist, Timothy Hackett of Park Ridge, at Touhy Avenue and Northwest Highway at 11:27 p.m.. Police said preliminary reports indicate that the person in the Charger was traveling eastbound on Touhy, entering the intersection, when the car stuck Hackett, who was riding northbound through the intersection. The victim was transported to the hospital where he died from his injuries. The driver remained on scene and has cooperated with the police. The accident remains under investigation, and no citations have been issued at this time.
PARK RIDGE, IL
CBS Chicago

Rideshare Driver Assaulted While Stopped At Red Light In Lakeview

CHICAGO (CBS)– A rideshare driver was assaulted while stopped at a red light in Lakeview. Police said the female driver was stopped, near Clark and Roscoe streets just before 1 a.m., when a man approached as told her to take him home. The man reached into the car, hit her hand and pulled her phone off the dashboard. The man then jumped onto the hood of her car and broke her windshield wiper. The offender ran off and damaged the door of another rideshare vehicle in the 3300 block of North Clark Street. Witnesses nearby held him down until officer officers arrived. The man is now in custody and charges are pending. No one was seriously injured.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Firefighter Michael Pickering Dies Of COVID-19

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago firefighter has died after contracting COVID-19, the fourth such active-duty COVID death in the department. Michael Pickering, 45, joined the Chicago Fire Department in 2003 and was last assigned to Engine 29 in the Bridgeport neighborhood. Michael Pickering (CFD) He has an adult son and two teenaged daughters, fire department spokesman Larry Langford said. Funeral arrangements are pending.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
43K+
Followers
19K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy