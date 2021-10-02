From the fringe

Fairmont Golf Club news

Lonail Locklear and LeMark Harris were the winners in this week’s Senior Shootout with a two-stroke victory over Greg Dial and Hartley Oxendine. Bucky Beasley and Warren Bowen won the second flight with Rick Rogers and Tim Moore taking second. The third flight winners were Kirk Hamilton and Al Almond with Ronnie Chavis and Joe Locklear coming in second. Tommy Belch and David Evans won the fourth flight with Wilkie Lowry and Ancil Dial taking second. The fifth flight winners were Gene Harrison and Jimmy Waddell followed by Tommy Dyson and Jimmy Dyson who took second place. Bucky Beasley, Gene Harrison, Tim Moore, and Jimmy Waddell were closest to the pin winners.

This week’s Senior Shootout will be played on Thursday morning with a 9 a.m. shotgun start.

The 6th Annual Hearts-N-Hands Civitan tournament will be played on Friday, Oct. 8 with registration beginning at 11 a.m. This is a four-person captains choice format with an entry fee of $60 per player or $240 per team, which includes all golf fees, lunch, and a goody bag.

The Fairmont Chamber of Commerce Tournament will be played on Friday, Nov. 5 with a 12 p.m. start. This is a four-person captains choice format with an entry fee of $60 per player or $240 per team. Call the pro shop at 910-628-9931 for more information and to sign up.

Top rounds posted this week include: J.T. Powers with a 69, Butch Lennon 70, Donald Arnette 71, Richie Chmura 72, James Barron 73, Bob Antone 73 and David Sessions 73.

Pinecrest senior shootout

Ray Lowry and Greg Dial won this week’s Pinecrest Senior Shootout with a score of 60, three strokes ahead of Ricky Harris and Larry Locklear, who won a scorecard playoff for second after a 63.

Jimmy Blue and Randy Jones won the second flight with a 72, won by a scorecard playoff over runners-up Ronnie Freeman and Craig Snyder.

Closest to the flag winners were David Evans, Larry Locklear and Knocky Thorndyke

The next Senior Shootout will be held Tuesday with a shotgun start at 9 a.m.