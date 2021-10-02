Did Thoreau Do Yoga?

After struggling with her own mental health, coupled with the loss of her sister who took her own life, Citizen founder Kacee Must began a search for meaning. Seeking answers and purpose, Kacee packed up and went to India to spend 3 years living at a formal academy studying Vedanta philosophy. A lifelong practitioner of Yoga, it wasn’t until the academy needed someone to lead the daily 30-minute Yoga session that Kacee stepped into the role of the teacher, and discovered she was born to teach. Upon returning to Detroit, Kacee started Citizen Yoga in 2013 with a mission to improve mental health and prevent suicide, offering yoga as a tool for handling the stresses of life, as inspired by her sister, Miya. Citizen is grounded in tradition, and is focused on alignment of body, mind and intellect. Always a student, Kacee embraces all schools of yoga, building upon her deep Vedanta foundation finding truth in different traditions, methodologies, and lenses such as Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda. Kacee brings to Citizen, and her teaching, the unique gift of helping you redirect your mind to gain insight through asana.

