Kankakee, IL

5 local organizations supported by Zonta

By Daily Journal staff report
Kankakee Daily Journal
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZonta Club in Kankakee works both locally and nationally to provide service and advocacy to women in need. The following are five of the local organizations Zonta supports. Harbor House exists to empower individuals, families and communities by providing domestic violence programs, advocacy and prevention. All services are free and confidential, focused on empowering survivors and breaking the cycle of violence. For more information, go to harborhousedv.org.

