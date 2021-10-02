REEL TALK: 'Many Saints' lives up to 'Sopranos' standards
Fans of the Emmy Award-winning series “The Sopranos” need to fasten their seat belts for one of the most intriguing prequels of all time, “The Many Saints of Newark.”. Thrusting back a few decades to the time Tony was just a young boy (William Ludwig), Christopher (Michael Imperioli) narrates this complicated and dark tale of the New Jersey mobsters. The family dynamic gives us an incredible back story filled with revelations and explanations about the Soprano clan and how they came to be.www.daily-journal.com
