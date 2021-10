Genesis hasn't been around for too long but quickly established itself as a genuinely viable alternative to the Germans with a range of sleek, luxurious sedans. But the automotive landscape changes quickly which is why Hyundai's luxury arm has had no option but to expand. The brand's first-ever SUV, the GV80, was the first big step to claiming a bigger slice of the luxury market, and now there's another first in the form of the GV60. This is the first battery-electric Genesis model. With many advanced technologies, plenty of power, and coupe-like lines that are increasingly in favor these days, the GV60 could quickly become a big seller for the brand.

