A MESSAGE FROM AFFINITY

Economy

protocol.com
 9 days ago

The venture investing landscape has changed. New investors are forgoing long due diligence and deploying capital faster than ever before. See which best practices have emerged to ensure venture capitalists can find, manage, and close deals using relationship intelligence.

www.protocol.com

protocol.com

How Fivetran is building the next data juggernaut

Welcome to Protocol | Enterprise, your comprehensive roundup of everything you need to know about cloud and enterprise software. This Monday: Fivetran's big moment, Figma hires a sales chief, and Genesys weighs an IPO. The Big Story. The next data giant?. Last month, data integration startup Fivetran announced it was...
COMPUTERS
protocol.com

The three waves of crypto startup investing

Hello and welcome to Pipeline. I'll be on vacation next week so Pipeline will be taking a break as well. See you again on the 23rd. This week: how founders should split equity, investing advice you hopefully didn't follow, and what's behind the wave of crypto unicorns (or cryptocorns for short).
STOCKS
philanthropynewyork.org

A Message from CEO Kathryn O'Neal-Dunham

Have you ever done something that you expected to feel familiar with, only to find out how much there was to learn? I thought my previous role at Philanthropy New York would hasten the transition to CEO. I understood the organization, I had relationships with the team, and I held a deep respect for our members. Early in my tenure, Deb Velazquez offered me a gift of wisdom that I am only now fully appreciating. She said that as an internal hire, I bring a bias toward action. She reminded me that inhabiting the CEO role required a real shift and that it would take time to see the organization through a new lens.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
protocol.com

Demand for AI talent in China shoots up 50%

Demand in China for talent in Artificial Intelligence has increased 50% compared to the start of this year, Chinese recruiting and networking platform Maimai found. Among all Chinese AI companies, job applicants are most interested in SenseTime, iFlytek and Shumei. The insights come from Maimai's research arm, which analyzes hiring...
TECHNOLOGY
protocol.com

Magic Leap has raised another $500 million, readies new headset

Augmented reality startup Magic Leap has raised a new $500 million round of funding at a $2 billion valuation, CEO Peggy Johnson told CNBC on Monday. The company is also getting ready to release a new version of its AR headset, which ditches the owl-face design for a more glasses-like form factor.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

KKR co-founders Kravis and Roberts step down as CEOs

KKR & Co. Inc. on Monday named Joe Bae and Scott Nuttall as co-CEOs of the 45-year-old private equity firm, effective immediately. Founders Henry Kravis and George Roberts will remain involved with the firm as executive co-chairmen. Bae and Nuttall had been co-presidents and co-COOs since 2017. Both joined the firm in 1996. KKR is also making some governance changes to eliminate its other share types and move to a one share, one-vote structure. In 2022, the firm will combine with KKR Holdings L.P. Unitholders of KKR Holdings L.P. will receive one share of KKR common stock for each unit they hold in KKR Holdings L.P. as well as their pro rata share of an additional 8.5 million shares of KKR common stock, the company said. KKR will eliminate its Series II preferred stock and terminate its tax receivable agreement. In 2026, KKR will eliminate its controlling Series I preferred stock and also acquire control of KKR Associates Holdings L.P. After these transactions, all common stock will vote on a one vote per share basis on all matters.
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
IBM
protocol.com

Google’s rumored ‘Pixel Pass’ bundle could rival Apple One

Google may be developing an all-in-one subscription bundle combining YouTube Premium or YouTube Music, Google One, Play Pass and Google Fi, according to an image shared by Brandon Lee. Pixel Pass would be a monthly subscription service akin to Apple One, and could include a Pixel Phone and device warranty....
CELL PHONES
protocol.com

Amazon ditches companywide three-days-in-the-office plan

Amazon is making its approach to hybrid work more flexible. The company announced Monday that it no longer plans to require its entire corporate workforce to report to the office at least three days a week once offices fully reopen next year. Instead, directors will decide how often their teams...
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

Sneaker Investment App Rares CEO on $4M Fundraise, Growing the Platform

Gerome Sapp, co-founder and CEO of Rares, a social investing platform geared toward hard-to-find sneakers, joined Cheddar to talk about the company’s $4 million in seed round funding. Sapp said that the funds will primarily be used to invest in and grow the company’s tech sector and provide new and potential investors with more information. "We realize that not everyone that comes onto our platform is a sneakerhead so they may not know everything about the sneakers. So, being able to educate them not only on the asset but financial literacy around that asset is very important to us," he explained.
BUSINESS

