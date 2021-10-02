CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee Brewers vs Los Angeles Dodgers 10/2/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Milwaukee Brewers will play Game 2 of their 3-game season-series finale against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodgers Stadium in downtown LA on Saturday, October 2, 2021, at 9:10 PM (EDT). Milwaukee is in a 2-game losing skid after bowing out in Game 1 of their battle against the Dodgers to a score of 6-8 yesterday. Milwaukee is first in the NL Central Division with a 95-65 win-loss tally.

