Milwaukee Brewers vs Los Angeles Dodgers 10/2/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Braves at Brewers—MLB pick is Atlanta Braves and Milwaukee Brewers to play under the total of 7.5 runs. Getting the start for Atlanta will be Max Fried. The lefthander has allowed one earned run or fewer in four of his past five starts. Brandon Woodruff to counter for the Brewers. Woodruff has allowed two earned runs or fewer in six of nine starts. Brewers batted .217 against lefthanders at home this season. Braves used two relievers in Game 1 with each throwing one innings. Brewers used starter Adrian Houser for two innings with Josh Hader pitching one inning of relief. Play Atlanta and Milwaukee under 7.5.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO