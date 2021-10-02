Why Rays rookie Shane Baz and his elite fastball warrant Gerrit Cole comparisons

Baz didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 12-2 rout of the Yankees, giving up one run on one hit and two walks over 2.2 innings. He struck out four. With the Rays already having the best record in the American League locked up, the team elected to give Baz some extra rest ahead of the playoffs -- a strong sign that he'll have a big part to play in Tampa Bay's postseason pitching plans. The young right-hander threw 51 pitches (28 strikes) before exiting, and he wraps up the regular season with a 2.03 ERA and 18:3 K:BB through 13.1 innings in his first taste of the majors.

MLB ・ 8 DAYS AGO