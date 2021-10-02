CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Rays rookie Shane Baz and his elite fastball warrant Gerrit Cole comparisons

By R.J. Anderson
CBS Sports
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaturday afternoon, Tampa Bay Rays rookie right-hander Shane Baz will make his first career start against the New York Yankees in what could double as a postseason preview. Baz will be making his third start overall, having previously thrown 10 2/3 combined innings of two-run ball against the Miami Marlins and the Toronto Blue Jays. In those outings, he's struck out 14 batters while allowing a walk and five hits.

