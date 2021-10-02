Free COVID-19 booster drive-through clinic offered to those who are eligible

Barron County Public Health will be offering free COVID-19 Pfizer Booster doses to those who qualify on October 13. The free drive-through vaccine clinic will be held at Barron Electric from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. No registration is needed. Eligible residents may come anytime during the clinic. There is no vaccine shortage at this time. Public Health will offer more drive through clinics in the future as needed.