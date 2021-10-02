CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Most Powerful Women: Kate Burke

Nashville Post
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat is the biggest challenge facing women in leadership?. I think all women are facing a critical crossroads during this post-pandemic return-to-office and navigating the new way of working. I ask myself constantly, “How do we continue to support women without enabling gender bias and stereotypes?” If men are in the office more than women, how do you ensure women are not passed over for promotions? Leaders of nearly every company and corporation in America are trying to find the answer. I hope it continues to be a priority for companies.

www.nashvillepost.com

danspapers.com

Dan’s Power Women of the East End to Be Honored

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. Dan’s Papers is pleased to announce the inaugural Dan’s Power Women of the East End event, celebrating the region’s most influential females. Schneps Media, publishers of Dan’s Papers, Behind the Hedges and the Long Island Press, is proud to bring together...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
American Banker

Most Powerful Women in Banking: No. 20, Citizens Financial's Beth Johnson

Chief Experience Officer and Chief Marketing Officer. Beth Johnson wasn’t always comfortable raising tough questions. “I’ve strengthened that muscle over time,” she said. “Now, as a leader, I make sure to reward those who do.”. Johnson was especially gratified to hear Sharifah Niles-Lane, hired in June to be social media...
PROVIDENCE, RI
American Banker

Most Powerful Women to Watch: No. 24, Synovus Financial's Katherine Weislogel

When Katherine Weislogel started in her role in March 2019, she was asked to improve the bottom line for Synovus Financial’s treasury and payment solutions business by 10%. As of the end of 2020, she had delivered an increase of 450%. Her strategy included hiring 40 people and training them...
BUSINESS
Financial-Planning.com

Most Powerful Women in Finance: No. 12, New York Life's Yie-Hsin Hung

Yie-Hsin Hung has a unique perspective on the many social challenges the industry faces. And as a woman overseeing an asset management business and the highest-ranking Asian American and female executive at its parent company, New York Life Insurance Co., she sees an opportunity to effect positive change. Hung recently...
ECONOMY
Financial-Planning.com

Most Powerful Women in Finance: No. 2, BNY Mellon's Emily Portney

In her first senior leadership meeting as Bank of New York Mellon’s chief financial officer, Emily Portney was asked to name the biggest risk she’d ever taken. Only half joking, she remarked, “Taking this job!”. “There was a lot of truth to that, and I received many emails and phone...
BUSINESS
American Banker

Most Powerful Women to Watch: No. 20, Bank of the West's Michelle Di Gangi

Executive Vice President, Group Head of Small and Medium Enterprise Banking. After the first two frenzied rounds of Paycheck Protection Program lending in 2020, Michelle Di Gangi kept a core team together to refine the technology that Bank of the West had used to make nearly 18,000 loans. As a...
ECONOMY
American Banker

Most Powerful Women in Banking: No. 21, Zions Bancorp's Jennifer Smith

For Zions Bancorp.’s Jennifer Smith, an effort to address unconscious bias ultimately morphed into a new development program for promising midcareer bankers. With emotions running high following the murder of George Floyd last year, Smith met with small groups of employees from a variety of backgrounds and listened as they talked about how bias played a role in their own lives. As those conversations evolved, Smith learned that many employees of the Salt Lake City-based company felt “stuck” in their careers in one way or another and she realized that Zions could be doing more to support them.
BUSINESS
American Banker

Most Powerful Women to Watch: No. 3, Truist Financial's Ellen Fitzsimmons

As one of only two women on the executive leadership team at Truist Financial, Ellen Fitzsimmons knows the power of representation. That recognition, along with last year’s national reckoning around racial injustice, inspired Fitzsimmons, Truist’s chief legal officer and head of public affairs, to lead a companywide effort to increase the proportion of women and minorities in leadership roles from almost 12% to 15% within three years.
BUSINESS
Financial-Planning.com

Most Powerful Women in Finance: No. 20, Citigroup's Maria Hackley

Managing Director, Global Co-Head of Industrials, Banking, Capital Markets and Advisory. Maria Hackley’s parents left Cuba in 1960 after the failed Bay of Pigs invasion, and when they came to the United States they were able to bring very little with them to start their new lives. One thing they...
Grazia

Indra Nooyi: How Even One Of The World's Most Powerful Women Struggled With Childcare

Earlier this month, after more than 112,000 people signed our petition asking for childcare reform, Grazia’s call for an independent review of the UK’s childcare system reached Westminster. MPs such as Stella Creasy, who attended with her baby, spoke in support of our campaign, run with our parenting platform The Juggle and Pregnant Then Screwed.
WORLD
imdb.com

Inside Variety’s Power of Women Dinner | Photos

Variety Magazine pays tribute to women trailblazers, philanthropists, poets, rule-breakers and so much more at the 2021 Power of Women dinner. This year’s nominees include poet laureate Amanda Gorman, singer Katy Perry, Warner Bros. Television Group Chairman Channing Dungey, singer Lorde and Oscar-winning actress Rita Moreno. The evening will celebrate...
ENTERTAINMENT
imore.com

Deirdre O'Brien and Lisa Jackson among Fortune's 'Most Powerful Women'

Apple's Deirdre O'Brien and Lisa Jackson have made Fortune's "Most Powerful Women" list. O'Brien is Apple's Senior Vice President of Retail and People. Jackson is the company's Vice President of Environment, Policy and Social Initiatives. Fortune has published this year's list of the 50 "Most Powerful Women" and Apple has...
BUSINESS
American Banker

Most Powerful Women in Banking: No. 24, Centric Financial's Patricia Husic

Patricia Husic knew it would be more complicated for Centric Financial to make Paycheck Protection Program loans to noncustomers. It would take more time to verify the identities of business owners and open new accounts, all while handling the high demand from customers. But Husic also believed that Centric, where...
SMALL BUSINESS
Laredo Morning Times

Variety Unveils First NFTs at Power of Women Event

Variety is the first entertainment industry publication to dive into NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, which provide a way to verify ownership of digital content. The publication’s NFTs will debut at Thursday’s Variety Power of Women: Los Angeles event in partnership with Sweet.io, which specializes in creating and hosting eco-friendly NFT digital collectibles for entertainment and consumer brands.
ENTERTAINMENT
kiss951.com

The Temperature Women Are Most Productive

In some offices, people fight over the thermostat, cranking it up or down to get it just the right temperature for them. Mind Body Green reports it may be more than just an office feud, according to neurohacker and MIT- and Harvard-trained brain researcher Elizabeth Ricker. She says temperature regulation can actually affect your productivity, especially women’s performance.
SCIENCE

