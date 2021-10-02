Most Powerful Women: Kate Burke

What is the biggest challenge facing women in leadership?. I think all women are facing a critical crossroads during this post-pandemic return-to-office and navigating the new way of working. I ask myself constantly, “How do we continue to support women without enabling gender bias and stereotypes?” If men are in the office more than women, how do you ensure women are not passed over for promotions? Leaders of nearly every company and corporation in America are trying to find the answer. I hope it continues to be a priority for companies.