Most Powerful Women: Dee Patel

Nashville Post
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat is the biggest challenge facing women in leadership?. Balancing professional goals with personal lives continues to be a challenge. We continue to be faced with obstacles that prevent many working mothers from achieving their desired professional potential. The pandemic was a stark reminder of this. Extraordinary numbers of women found they needed to step back or away from their careers because of childcare demands exacerbated by the pandemic.

Related
American Banker

Most Powerful Women in Banking: No. 20, Citizens Financial's Beth Johnson

Chief Experience Officer and Chief Marketing Officer. Beth Johnson wasn’t always comfortable raising tough questions. “I’ve strengthened that muscle over time,” she said. “Now, as a leader, I make sure to reward those who do.”. Johnson was especially gratified to hear Sharifah Niles-Lane, hired in June to be social media...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Financial-Planning.com

Most Powerful Women in Finance: No. 12, New York Life's Yie-Hsin Hung

Yie-Hsin Hung has a unique perspective on the many social challenges the industry faces. And as a woman overseeing an asset management business and the highest-ranking Asian American and female executive at its parent company, New York Life Insurance Co., she sees an opportunity to effect positive change. Hung recently...
ECONOMY
Financial-Planning.com

Most Powerful Women in Finance: No. 2, BNY Mellon's Emily Portney

In her first senior leadership meeting as Bank of New York Mellon’s chief financial officer, Emily Portney was asked to name the biggest risk she’d ever taken. Only half joking, she remarked, “Taking this job!”. “There was a lot of truth to that, and I received many emails and phone...
BUSINESS
American Banker

Most Powerful Women to Watch: No. 24, Synovus Financial's Katherine Weislogel

When Katherine Weislogel started in her role in March 2019, she was asked to improve the bottom line for Synovus Financial’s treasury and payment solutions business by 10%. As of the end of 2020, she had delivered an increase of 450%. Her strategy included hiring 40 people and training them...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Suffrage Movement
The Verge

EA promotes Laura Miele to COO, making her one of the most powerful women in gaming

Electronic Arts is promoting chief studios officer Laura Miele to chief operating officer, the company announced Thursday. The change is a big promotion for Miele, who already had significant leadership at the company overseeing 25 different studios. The new role will give Miele greater oversight over the company and arguably makes her the most powerful woman in gaming, an industry where there are few female executives, fewer in the C-suite, and where those C-suite execs are often in charge of HR or finance rather than the company’s products.
BUSINESS
imore.com

Deirdre O'Brien and Lisa Jackson among Fortune's 'Most Powerful Women'

Apple's Deirdre O'Brien and Lisa Jackson have made Fortune's "Most Powerful Women" list. O'Brien is Apple's Senior Vice President of Retail and People. Jackson is the company's Vice President of Environment, Policy and Social Initiatives. Fortune has published this year's list of the 50 "Most Powerful Women" and Apple has...
BUSINESS
American Banker

Most Powerful Women to Watch: No. 3, Truist Financial's Ellen Fitzsimmons

As one of only two women on the executive leadership team at Truist Financial, Ellen Fitzsimmons knows the power of representation. That recognition, along with last year’s national reckoning around racial injustice, inspired Fitzsimmons, Truist’s chief legal officer and head of public affairs, to lead a companywide effort to increase the proportion of women and minorities in leadership roles from almost 12% to 15% within three years.
BUSINESS
American Banker

Most Powerful Women in Banking: No. 21, Zions Bancorp's Jennifer Smith

For Zions Bancorp.’s Jennifer Smith, an effort to address unconscious bias ultimately morphed into a new development program for promising midcareer bankers. With emotions running high following the murder of George Floyd last year, Smith met with small groups of employees from a variety of backgrounds and listened as they talked about how bias played a role in their own lives. As those conversations evolved, Smith learned that many employees of the Salt Lake City-based company felt “stuck” in their careers in one way or another and she realized that Zions could be doing more to support them.
BUSINESS
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Career Development & Advice
American Banker

Most Powerful Women in Banking: No. 24, Centric Financial's Patricia Husic

Patricia Husic knew it would be more complicated for Centric Financial to make Paycheck Protection Program loans to noncustomers. It would take more time to verify the identities of business owners and open new accounts, all while handling the high demand from customers. But Husic also believed that Centric, where...
SMALL BUSINESS
Financial-Planning.com

Most Powerful Women in Finance: No. 20, Citigroup's Maria Hackley

Managing Director, Global Co-Head of Industrials, Banking, Capital Markets and Advisory. Maria Hackley’s parents left Cuba in 1960 after the failed Bay of Pigs invasion, and when they came to the United States they were able to bring very little with them to start their new lives. One thing they...
PopSugar

Here's What 2 Engineers Learned From Interviewing Some of the Most Powerful Women in Tech

Cohosts Jenny Wang and Samantha Wiener with Techsetters guest Alexia Bonatsos, startup investor and former editor-in-chief of TechCrunch. Sam and Jenny are the cohosts of Techsetters, a podcast produced by Karlie Kloss and Kode With Klossy. This piece reflects their own opinions and not necessarily those of the Kode With Klossy team. Listen to the first and second season of Techsetters on Apple Podcasts. The third season of the podcast will be hosted live soon.
COMPUTER SCIENCE
Grazia

Indra Nooyi: How Even One Of The World's Most Powerful Women Struggled With Childcare

Earlier this month, after more than 112,000 people signed our petition asking for childcare reform, Grazia’s call for an independent review of the UK’s childcare system reached Westminster. MPs such as Stella Creasy, who attended with her baby, spoke in support of our campaign, run with our parenting platform The Juggle and Pregnant Then Screwed.
WORLD
American Banker

Most Powerful Women to Watch: No. 16, Regions Financial's Kate Danella

Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Strategy and Client Experience Officer. For the third year in a row, Kate Danella’s role at Regions Financial has changed. In December, Danella transitioned from her dual role as head of strategic planning and retail products to a new leadership post overseeing a group tasked with reimagining customer experience at a time of rapid change in how customers are interacting with their banks.
BUSINESS
American Banker

Most Powerful Women in Banking: No. 14, Cape Cod Five's Dorothy Savarese

The insight Dorothy Savarese has gained in growing closer to her colleagues during the pandemic is helping shape the strategy at Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank. Although employees have been mostly working from home, Savarese said she has learned far more about their lives than when they were together in an office. Besides getting to know more about their pets and their children, she has learned about the demands of child care, elder care and other personal issues her employees are having to deal with under the strain of the pandemic. Through a series of listening sessions, she also was troubled by accounts of how racism has affected many of her employees’ lives.
ECONOMY
Nashville Post

Leadership Health Care delivers policy, public health insights

This article is part of a partnership with Leadership Health Care, with more installments to follow after the group’s next two events. Where do we go from here? That was the question posed during Leadership Health Care’s first event in a three-part health policy series. On Thursday, a group of Nashville health care emerging leaders heard from Paul Keckley, managing editor of the Keckley Report, and Alex Jahangir, board chair of the Metropolitan Nashville Board of Health, about the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on Nashville and the future of federal, state and local health care policy.
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville Post

Amazon, AllianceBernstein join tech mentorship program

With the kickoff of its fifth cohort, Greater Nashville Technology Council’s Emerging Leaders in Technology program is adding more big names to its list of company participants. Recently, Amazon and AllianceBernstein partnered with ELITE through sponsorship, mentorship and employee mentees. These new partners are just one of the many signs...
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville Post

Summit BHC snags two Acadia execs

Franklin-based behavioral health and addiction treatment provider Summit BHC has swiped two top executives from Acadia Healthcare, expanding its leadership team in preparation for accelerated growth. Summit has tapped Acadia’s Healthcare Chief Strategy Officer Andy Hanner and Chief Human Resources Officer Kim Brady to fill the respective roles. Both worked...
HEALTH

