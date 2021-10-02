Most Powerful Women: Dee Patel
What is the biggest challenge facing women in leadership?. Balancing professional goals with personal lives continues to be a challenge. We continue to be faced with obstacles that prevent many working mothers from achieving their desired professional potential. The pandemic was a stark reminder of this. Extraordinary numbers of women found they needed to step back or away from their careers because of childcare demands exacerbated by the pandemic.
