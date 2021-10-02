Most Powerful Women: Dee Patel

The insight Dorothy Savarese has gained in growing closer to her colleagues during the pandemic is helping shape the strategy at Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank. Although employees have been mostly working from home, Savarese said she has learned far more about their lives than when they were together in an office. Besides getting to know more about their pets and their children, she has learned about the demands of child care, elder care and other personal issues her employees are having to deal with under the strain of the pandemic. Through a series of listening sessions, she also was troubled by accounts of how racism has affected many of her employees’ lives.

