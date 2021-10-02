10 RB sleepers to target for fantasy football Week 4

The running back was a wild position in Week 3 fantasy football. Some unexpected names helped teams win, and that will happen again in Week 4. Week 3 in the NFL was wild in terms of the running back position for fantasy football owners. Ezekiel Elliott was the top scorer at the position one week after he was easily outscored by his backup Tony Pollard. The other two players who scored more than 20 points in PPR scoring were Peyton Barber and Kareem Hunt, both players who are backups on the depth chart. James Conner was sixth and Alexander Mattison was seventh in standard scoring. Nobody was playing them this week unless they caught that Dalvin Cook was out at the last minute.