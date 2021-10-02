Southern Indiana’s Abandonded Witches Castle Holds Terrifying Secrets and Sinister Past

From what I saw, the 100th edition of the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival was a rousing success. After last year's event was cancelled due to the COVID pandemic, Tri-State residents were more than excited to get back to Franklin Street. Over 100 booths were on-site once again serving up thousands of food options. Kids of all ages made their way to the lawn of the west branch library to enjoy the adrenaline rush of riding their favorite rides and trying to score a big stuffed animal or a new goldfish with the variety of carnival games. And, thousands tried to score life-changing money by purchasing a record-setting $1.5 million worth of half-pot tickets. For most of us, when we step off Franklin Street for the final time of Fall Festival week and make our way home, putting all the food, rides, games, and half-pot ticket booths in our rear-view, we don't put another second of thought into it until it rolls around again next year. For the West Side Nut Club, when the Festival officially ends at 10:00 PM Saturday, the hard work begins.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 3 HOURS AGO