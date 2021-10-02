CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southern Indiana’s Abandonded Witches Castle Holds Terrifying Secrets and Sinister Past

By Leslie Morgan
 9 days ago
Have you ever been walking through the woods and found something completely unexpected like an abandoned house, cabin, or building? To me, that would be the ultimate reward during a walk through woods that you aren't familiar with. My imagination starts running wild with curiosity. Abandoned Fascination. My mom had...

Delmir
8d ago

we went there like 3 times past 2 years the place is knocked down only the foundation remains on some parts and the dark past is the case of the girl who got brutally beat and tortured in this house by other girls who she thought were her friends they tied her up and did horrible things to her to later find out she was alive still and they finished the job elsewhere in the town but yeah i mean dont risk it guys its a cool place but if the police are looking at it closely its not worth it lol

Mark Nicholson
8d ago

there is a donuts shop nearby and the cops watch it from there. Really? they have nothing more important? 🤣😂🤣

