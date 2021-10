An injury to Ravens All-Pro cornerback Marcus Peters before the season propelled Anthony Averett into the starting lineup and the fourth-year pro has taken full advantage. Averett was drafted in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL draft by the Baltimore Ravens. The former Alabama corner has seen his role increase in the Baltimore secondary in each of his first three seasons. In 2020, Averett finished second on the team in pass breakups with seven despite six players being on the field for more coverage snaps.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO