CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationship Advice

Prenup Agreement In Spanish

rismedia.com
 9 days ago

You must know this, since you are both established in the Valencian Community; (given that you are from Valencia and your future husband is a citizen of the European Union and is established in Valencia), we understand that the applicable law is the law of the Valencia Generalitat for Valencian Matrimonial Regime No. 10/2007 of 20 March (Ley de Régimen Económico Matrimonial Valenciano). This law defines the applicable rules and, as we will demonstrate, it allows a kind of marriage contract called a marriage letter (carta de nupcias / capitulaciones matrimoniales) and which gives the parties considerable freedoms as to the possible decisions to be taken in the event of divorce. Like an agreement reached by a couple in the event of an amicable divorce, we understand that this freedom of unification is always subject to the approval of a court, as it must take into account issues such as the interests of minor children, morals, etc.

blog.rismedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
rismedia.com

Novation Agreement Ireland

The only way to transfer your rights or obligations is an agreement signed by all three parties. But what if you are a service provider (for example. B an ISP) who sells your business with 10,000 customers? They can hardly get each of them to register for their own separate novation. In practice, a well-crafted original agreement contains a provision allowing the ISP to assign its contract without the customer`s permission. But what if not? Novation is only possible with the agreement of the original parties and the new party. For this new contract, consideration (the "price" paid by the new party in return for the re-establishment of the contract, whether paid financially or otherwise), must be provided for this new contract, unless novation is documented in a document signed by all three parties. The format of the deed is used when a party does not receive consideration. However, a novation is always "for value," and as such, an act of novation confers little additional benefit. This is a simple but comprehensive agreement that allows any service contract to be concluded with minimal processing. It ensures continuity of service if the party receiving the service changes.
WORLD
southerntorch.com

HBC to offer Spanish Services

HENAGAR, Ala. -- Misael Luque, a missionary from Honduras, is joining the ministry of Henagar Baptist Church to begin a weekly, Spanish-speaking service on October 17th, 2021 at 3:45 p.m. in the church sanctuary. Misael is the husband of Jessica Guinn Luque, the daughter of Rev. Chris Guinn (Angela), a...
Fort Bragg Advocate-News

Spanish Bible Study Group

Amigos de Cristo—A small group of Hispanics meets regularly Sunday evening at the First Presbyterian Church in Fort Bragg for Bible Study in Spanish. Everyone is welcome at 5:00 p.m. Pastor John Carrick leads the discussion in Spanish.
FORT BRAGG, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spanish#The Valencian Community#The European Union#Ley De R Gimen Econ Mico
The Atlantic

Why Britain and France Hate Each Other

Watching the fallout from the great Anglo-American heist of France’s submarine contract with Australia, you could be forgiven for concluding that London and Paris are polar opposites in every way: whether in their leaders’ personalities, grand strategies, economic models, or social mores. The irony is that the row over the new Australia-U.K.-U.S. defense pact, or AUKUS, reveals how fundamentally similar they really are.
WORLD
ohmymag.co.uk

Woman gets diagnosed with ‘homosexuality’ following medical visit

On October 4, a 19-year-old gay woman went to the doctor because of a menstrual condition. Her mother accompanied her to the Reina Sofia hospital in the Spanish city of Murcia, but the appointment left them in complete and utter shock. Inappropriate diagnosis. According to the mother, who spoke with...
SOCIETY
talesbuzz.com

Varya Malina deactivated her Instagram after Geoffrey Paschel’s guilty verdict

Former 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Day cast member Varya Malina deactivated her Instagram account amid Geoffrey Paschel’s guilty verdict in his domestic violence case. Geoffrey and Varya are rumored to still be in a relationship, so her decision to take a step back from social media during this time comes off as questionable.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

‘I’m at peace’: Martha Sepúlveda is set to become Colombia’s first non-terminal patient to die from euthanasia

Hearing Martha Sepúlveda’s hearty belly laughs at a Medellín restaurant, she appears to be the epitome of carefree joy. She pauses between sips of beer to joke with her son, Federico Redondo, feasts on patacón – a local delicacy of fried green plantain – and envelops the establishment with her contagious joie de vivre.Were it not for the presence of a news crew, it would appear to just be another celebration. The special occasion? Ms Sepúlveda’s impending death.“I’m in good spirits,” she tells Noticias Caracol’s Juan David Laverde. “I’m at peace since they authorised the procedure; I laugh more, get...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
ohmymag.co.uk

Queen Elizabeth will be dethroned from this British territory on 30 November

With only a few months to go until the Jubilee celebrations, the Queen of England is going to be dethroned. No, she’s not passing the crown over to the Prince of Wales just yet. She’s just stepping down from the throne in one British territory—Barbados. Independence. As Barbados has completed...
WORLD
WDTN

Could Facebook sue whistleblower Frances Haugen?

Facebook has recently taken a harsher tone toward whistleblower Frances Haugen, suggesting that the social network could be considering legal retaliation after Haugen went public with internal research that she copied before leaving her job earlier this year. U.S. law protects whistleblowers who disclose information about potential misconduct to the government. But that protection doesn’t […]
INTERNET
rismedia.com

Rental Agreement Requirements Florida

Association of Realtors Agreement - Standard Residential Agreement, approved by the Florida Association of Realtors. A landlord has the option of collecting various deposits as well as some rents in advance. You should be careful if you pay in advance unless you have decided to move to the unit. A tenant who pays in advance, but then decides not to occupy the unit, CANNOT BE ENTITLED TO ANY refund. The lease should indicate whether the money paid in advance is not refundable. Florida law provides that a military member can terminate his lease under certain conditions. If a person pays rent to live in a house, apartment, condo or mobile home, the tenant becomes a tenant subject to Florida law. It doesn`t matter if the payment is made weekly, monthly or at other regular times. It does not matter whether the apartment, house, condominium or mobile home is rented by an individual, a company or most units of the State. In return for these rights, it is your duty to provide a secure house that complies with the requirements of the Housing Act and, if necessary, to carry out appropriate repairs.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Pilot claims vaccine mandate forces him to choose between ‘feeding his family’ and freedom of choice

A US pilot has made a TikTok video claiming his airline’s vaccine mandate amounts to an ultimatum between “feeding his family” and freedom of choice.“I’ve been an airline pilot for 18 years and now I’m facing an ultimatum... I’m being told that in order to continue my career as an airline pilot, I must be vaccinated,” says the pilot, who uses the TikTok account @cellsaucenutrition, in the video.“Which really means I have to choose between putting food on the table for my family and my freedom of choice.”He appears to be a pilot with a sideline in fitness and nutritional...
TV & VIDEOS
rismedia.com

Paris Agreement Rulebook Text

The current negotiating text contains various baseline tests to ensure additionality, including an option with square brackets that could make the bar a measure beyond what the host country needs to deliver on its climate promises (NDCs). The text of the option states that the paragraph provides that cooperation must take place within the framework of the promotion of "sustainable development and environmental integrity". Overall, environmental integrity means that the action should generate real benefits for the atmosphere instead of artificially achieving goals. The current text of the negotiations contains a full range of options for the transition of the activities, units and methods of the Kyoto Protocol. These would allow for a full transition, explicitly exclude different forms of partial transition, any transition or postpone the decision until later. Draft Article 6.4 also provided for the choice of providing OMGE using conservative baselines or by providing a source of mitigation results allowing parties to choose higher ambitions in their NDC." This is retained in the current text of the negotiations, as well as another option that simply says: "The use of the mechanism itself ensures an overall reduction in global emissions." The text of Article 6.4 also states that the COP will ensure that a "revenue share" "shall assist parties in developing countries that are particularly vulnerable to the adverse effects of climate change to cover the costs of adaptation" (as well as "cover administrative costs"). Until the Bonn meeting in June 2019, negotiators had not narrowed down the list of possible options in the draft regulatory text, but had instead chosen to simplify and organize the available options. This keeps on the table proposals that some parties consider totally unacceptable. This highlights one of the reasons for a disagreement on Article 6.4, namely that the hosts of the Kyoto CDM did not have their own emission reduction targets, meaning that it was impossible to "double" savings to achieve more than one target. However, the document was never officially published. "If we got as far as Katowice, it was because people were expecting an agreement.
POLITICS
Sandpoint Reader

The Sandpoint Eater: Spanish sighs

Yep, I’m still talking tomatoes. When I left home a couple of weeks ago, it was under threat of frost. I thought of many of you, outside in the frigid air, stretching tarps over your at-risk gardens or pulling up vines of tomatoes to hang and ripen in the garage. But, alas, you weren’t on my mind for long. I was too busy savoring the 80-degree weather of southern Spain, eating her warm, ripe, sun-kissed tomatoes (straight off the vines, no less) with abandon.
SANDPOINT, ID
WJTV 12

More than 130 countries reach deal on corporate minimum tax

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — More than 130 countries have agreed on sweeping changes to how big global companies are taxed, including a 15% minimum corporate rate designed to deter multinationals from stashing profits in low-tax countries. The deal announced Friday is an attempt to address the ways globalization and digitalization have changed the world economy. […]
PERSONAL FINANCE
cityofsebastian.org

English and Spanish Canvassing

Under Florida law, e-mail addresses are public records. If you do not want your e-mail address released to a public records request, do not send electronic mail to this entity. Instead, contact this office by phone or in writing.
SEBASTIAN, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy