California Department of Fish and Wildlife Reports Gray Wolf in Ventura County is Possibly OR-93 from Oregon’s White River Pack
Photo of OR-93 by Austin Smith Jr., Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. October 2, 2021 - Between September 20 and 26, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) received three separate reports of a gray wolf with a purple collar in northern Ventura County. CDFW staff began site inspections and have confirmed recent wolf tracks in the vicinity.goldrushcam.com
Comments / 0