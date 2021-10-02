CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Get Ready! Medicare's Open Enrollment Starts October 15th - Preview 2022 Health and Prescription Drug Plans

 9 days ago

October 2, 2021 - You can enroll in Medicare health and drug plans from October 15 – December 7. Get ready for Medicare's Open Enrollment with these 5 tips:. Check your mail. You may get important notices from Medicare or Social Security. If you're in a Medicare plan, you'll get an Annual Notice of Changes (ANOC) telling you of any changes in coverage, costs, or service area. Note any 2022 changes to your health coverage or any Extra Help you may get to pay for prescription drugs.

