Congressman Kevin McCarthy Applauds Contract Awarded for New Laboratory at Edwards Air Force Base in Kern County, California
Congressman McCarthy released the following statement on the award:. “Edwards Air Force Base has served as the epitome of technological advancements within our military for generations, and this new flight testing laboratory will help to ensure this legacy of innovation will continue. “Through this project, the development of this state-of-the-art...goldrushcam.com
Comments / 1