U.S. Senators Dianne Feinstein and Thom Tillis Continue Bipartisan Push to Combat International Parental Child Abduction – Violating Law by Absconding With a Child to a Foreign Country Or Unlawfully Retaining a Child Abroad

October 7, 2021 - WASHINGTON - On Wednesday, U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) sent a letter with 21 of his GOP colleagues to Xavier Becerra, Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS), Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), Dr. Rochelle Walensky, Director of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and Dr. Janet Woodcock, Acting Commissioner of Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The letter details how the Biden administration has not only ignored potential early treatments, but at times seem to have participated in an aggressive campaign against the use of specific early treatment options.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 4 DAYS AGO