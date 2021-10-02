CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

U.S. Senators Dianne Feinstein and Thom Tillis Continue Bipartisan Push to Combat International Parental Child Abduction – Violating Law by Absconding With a Child to a Foreign Country Or Unlawfully Retaining a Child Abroad

goldrushcam.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOctober 2, 2021 - Washington - On Friday, Senators Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) and Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) continued their efforts to combat International Parental Child Abduction (IPCA) by sending a letter to. Attorney General Merrick Garland requesting specific statistics about prosecutions and the use of extradition in IPCA cases at DOJ,...

goldrushcam.com

Comments / 0

Related
goldrushcam.com

U.S. Senator Ted Cruz and Judiciary Republicans Demand the Department of Justice (DOJ) Not Interfere with Local School Board Meetings or Threaten the Use of Federal Law Enforcement to Deter Parents’ Free Speech

October 11, 2021 - WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), Lindsey Graham (R-S.C), John Cornyn (R-Texas), Mike Lee (R-Utah), Ben. Sasse (R-Neb.), Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), John Kennedy (R-La.), Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), and Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), members of the Senate Judiciary Committee, last week demanded the Department of Justice (DOJ) not interfere with local school board meetings or threaten the use of federal law enforcement to deter parents’ free speech. This comes after DOJ issued a memorandum suggesting federal law enforcement may need to assist policing local school board meetings.
CONGRESS & COURTS
goldrushcam.com

U.S. Senators Dianne Feinstein and Alex Padilla Demand Transparency in Orange County, California Oil Spill Investigation, Call for Additional Safety Measures

Senators call for Biden administration’s support for West Coast Protection Act. The letter highlights reports that the pipeline’s owner, Amplify Energy, has a history of violating safety regulations. The senators asked the Department of Transportation, which has oversight over pipeline safety, to ensure the company properly notified authorities when it first discovered the leak and to provide a thorough public report to Congress on its findings.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
goldrushcam.com

U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein Says California Oil Spill Highlights Need to Ban Drilling Off West Coast

October 5, 2021 - Washington - Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) on Monday released the following statement on the oil spill off the coast of Orange County:. “The oil spill off the coast of Orange County reiterates the perils of offshore drilling. A pipeline failure has leaked an estimated 126,000 gallons of oil, killing aquatic wildlife, threatening the health of local communities and forcing several beaches to close.
CONGRESS & COURTS
goldrushcam.com

U.S. Senators Alex Padilla and Dianne Feinstein Lead 25 Senators in Promoting Access to Solar Energy for Low- and Moderate-Income Households

October 5, 2021 - WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senators Alex Padilla, Dianne Feinstein (both D-Calif.), Cory Booker (D-N.J.), Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.), Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.), and Brian. Schatz (D-Hawaii) led a group of 25 Senators urging Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) to include...
INCOME TAX
goldrushcam.com

U.S. Senators Dianne Feinstein and Alex Padilla Applaud President Biden’s Latest California Judicial Nominees, Judges Linda Lopez and Jinsook Ohta

October 4, 2021 - Washington - Senators Dianne Feinstein and Alex Padilla (both D-Calif.) last week released the following statement on President Biden’s nominees to fill two California vacancies. on the federal courts:. “President Biden has nominated two more outstanding Californians to be federal judges – Judges Linda Lopez and...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
goldrushcam.com

California’s U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein Says Continuing Resolution Passage Includes Vital Disaster Funding for Wildfire, Drought - Provides $1.36 Billion to the Forest Service

2021 California Monument Fire - Engine crew battles flames. October 1, 2021 - Washington - Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) released the following statement on wildfire mitigation and drought resiliency funding included in the disaster supplemental portion of the continuing resolution bill Congress passed on Thursday:. “Congress passed a bill today...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dianne Feinstein
Person
Thom Tillis
Person
Merrick Garland
goldrushcam.com

California’s U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein Introduces Bill Requiring COVID-19 Vaccine, Negative Test or Recovery Documentation for Domestic Air Travel

The bill would require the Secretary of Health and Human Services, in consultation with the Federal Aviation Administration, to develop national vaccination standards and procedures related to COVID-19 and domestic air travel in order to prevent future outbreaks of the disease. The bill would also require the CDC’s Advisory Committee...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parental Child Abduction#Abducted Children#Doj#The Department Of Justice#Congressional
AFP

'Candy desk': the sugary secret powering the US Senate

It looks much like the rest of the furniture in the US Senate, but one desk harbors a secret power giving it the unique capacity to unite the deeply-divided chamber -- it's full of sugary treats. Known for his sweet tooth, he would invite colleagues to share the treats he had stashed to get through the long hours of speechmaking. 
CONGRESS & COURTS
goldrushcam.com

U.S. Senator Ron Johnson and 21 GOP Colleagues Press Biden Administration on Their Failure to Make Early Treatment Options Like Ivermectin Available to the American People

October 7, 2021 - WASHINGTON - On Wednesday, U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) sent a letter with 21 of his GOP colleagues to Xavier Becerra, Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS), Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), Dr. Rochelle Walensky, Director of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and Dr. Janet Woodcock, Acting Commissioner of Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The letter details how the Biden administration has not only ignored potential early treatments, but at times seem to have participated in an aggressive campaign against the use of specific early treatment options.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Japan
goldrushcam.com

Readout of Justice Department, HHS Listening Session on the Bipartisan COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act with Organizations Representing Communities Impacted by Hate

During the Listening Session, U.S. Attorney General Garland, HHS Secretary Becerra and Associate Attorney General Gupta Solicited Feedback on Guidance the Justice Department and HHS are Required to Issue Under the Bipartisan Legislation. October 6, 2021 - Yesterday, Attorney General Merrick B. Garland and Secretary of Health and Human Services...
CONGRESS & COURTS
goldrushcam.com

Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke Testifies Before the Senate Judiciary Committee Hearing on the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act of 2021

October 6, 2021 - Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act of 2021. Chairman Durbin, Ranking Member Grassley, and Members of the Senate Judiciary Committee, my name is Kristen Clarke and I serve as the Assistant Attorney General for the Civil Rights Division of the U.S. Department of Justice. Thank you for the opportunity to testify on the department’s work to implement and enforce the.
CONGRESS & COURTS
regent.edu

United States Senator Thom Tillis to Address Section 230 Symposium at Regent Law

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (September 30, 2021) – On October 1-2, 2021, the Regent University School of Law will host its 3rd Annual Legal Learning Festival, Law Alumni Weekend, and Law Review Symposium on Section 230. Events will include continuing education programming for attorneys and dialogue on an important policy question facing America – Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
hngn.com

Is $1,400 Stimulus Check For Social Security Recipients Likely To Happen? Senior Citizen Group Urges Congress To Support Proposal

The American Rescue Plan provided many people with a $1,400 stimulus check in March. But, at this point, the chances of a fourth stimulus check in the near future are slim. This is because the economy has improved dramatically in the last six months, making the case for extensive help more difficult at this time. However, while the general population may not require more stimulus payment, some proponents argue that seniors on Social Security should be an exception.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy