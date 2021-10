With Tide Tipoff coming up in a couple of weeks on October 22, it's safe to say the hype is reaching a fever pitch for Nate Oats's 2021-22 squad. Never before in recent memory has there been so much excitement for an Alabama basketball season. Coming off of the school's first Sweet Sixteen since 2004, many of us have gone from Nate Oats believers to Nate Oats worshippers.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 3 HOURS AGO