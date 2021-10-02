Looks like there's still plenty of golf weather remaining

Though summer is over, golf season is not. North Hills had a large turnout on Wednesday as a group of Warren County players were on hand, about 40 senior guys. That included former Youngsville American Legion coach Terry Jackson, now 74 years young. He's a PIAA softball umpire and has now done 15 playoff games. Also playing that day was retired pharmacist Bill Mancino who said he's played over 20 area courses this season. And like many of us, he's looking forward to playing as the leaves change colors.