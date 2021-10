The family of a “loving” father-of-three say they have been left broken after he was stabbed to death at his home in Gloucestershire. Matthew Boorman, 43, has been named as one of three people injured during an attack in Walton Cardiff, near Tewkesbury, on Tuesday evening. Two off-duty police officers tackled and restrained the knifeman at the scene, where Mr Boorman was pronounced dead a short time later.A man in his 40s also suffered stab injuries and is in a “critical but stable” condition in hospital. A woman in her 30s was treated for a leg injury. Paying tribute...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 4 DAYS AGO