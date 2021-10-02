This Date in Baseball

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Diehard Dodger fans gathered in Dodger Stadium to watch game two of the National League Division Series, where the Boys in Blue dominated, beating the San Francisco Giants 9-2.
For birthday boy and aspiring Dodger, Jayden Melgar, it was training.
“I went to T-ball, coach pitch and now kid pitch,” Melgar said.
Crowds packed the new Centerfield Plaza and field perimeter, some sporting instantly cherished replica World Series rings they got on arrival.
“Oh, it’s gonna be right next to the TV, so every time I watch the Dodgers, I can see the ring, every single time,” Ricardo Cuevas said.
Fans...
