CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

This Date in Baseball

By Associated Press
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 9 days ago

1897 - Cap Anson closed a remarkable 27-year career, which started in the National Association in 1871. He hit two home runs against St. Louis. He was 46, the oldest player to homer in the majors. 1936 - The New York Yankees beat the New York Giants 2-1 to take...

www.dailyherald.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Sports Illustrated

Alex Rodriguez Was a Disaster in the Booth During Yankees–Red Sox

Here are four words no baseball fan ever wants to hear: The game’s on ESPN. MLB’s do-or-die wild-card playoffs should be the most exciting games of the year, but they aren’t when Matt Vasgersian and Alex Rodriguez are on the call. The pair (accompanied by reporter Buster Olney) are a chore to listen to on Sunday Night Baseball during the regular season. Those broadcasts feel like a baseball talk show competing with the game being played on the field, but the lack of focus on the game itself isn’t the fault of the guys in the booth. (It’s a production decision made by the higher-ups at ESPN.) What really makes those games unbearable is A-Rod’s uncanny ability to repeatedly say some of the weirdest things imaginable.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Brett Gardner’s 10-word message about his future with Yankees after wild-card game loss to Red Sox

The New York Yankees flamed out of the 2021 MLB postseason after getting wrecked by the Boston Red Sox in a 6-2 American League wild-card game loss at Fenway Park on Tuesday. The Yankees crashing and burning against their fiercest rival and despite a luxurious payroll only add fuel to an offseason that’s going to have them answering plenty of questions, including whether the team’s future would still include veteran outfielder Brett Gardner — at least until the end of the 2022 MLB season.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oakland, IL
State
Minnesota State
City
Washington, IL
City
Homer, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
State
Washington State
Chicago, IL
Sports
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The J.D. Martinez News

If the Boston Red Sox are going to take down the New York Yankees in the American League Wild Card Game tonight, they’ll need to do it without star slugger J.D. Martinez. Martinez was not included on Boston’s roster for the AL Wild Card Game due to a sprained left ankle. He suffered the injury in the fifth inning of Boston’s regular-season finale on Sunday.
MLB
Bleacher Report

MLB Players Most Likely to Retire After the 2021 Season

Letting go of a good thing is really difficult. For the MLB players mentioned in this piece, they've had tremendous success throughout their careers. Some have won MVPs, batting titles, Cy Young Awards and World Series titles. But all good things must come to an end. Without truly knowing a...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Magadan
Person
Miguel Cabrera
Person
Roberto Alomar
Person
Ralph Branca
Person
Lou Gehrig
Person
Willie Mcgee
Person
Homer
Person
Cecil Fielder
Person
Carl Yastrzemski
Click10.com

Jo Lasorda, widow of Los Angeles Dodgers manager, dies at 91

FILE - Tommy Lasorda and his wife Jo hug as they watch a video tribute to Tommy prior to the Los Angeles Dodgers' baseball game against the Colorado Rockies in Los Angeles, in this Saturday, Sept. 28, 2013, file photo. Jo Lasorda has died. She was 91. She died Monday night, Sept. 20, 2021, at her home in Fullerton, the team said Tuesday. No cause of death was given. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
CELEBRITIES
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Confirms LA’s Starting Pitcher for Sunday

The Padres beat the Giants today. That means the Giants actually lost a baseball game! With that, the Dodgers’ path to a 9th straight division title is still on the table. Julio Urias got the start for LA tonight in Los Angeles with a whole lot on the line. Not only is he looking to keep those division hopes alive, but he’s also going for win number 20 on the season.
MLB
CBS Sports

2021 MLB playoffs schedule: Dates, times for postseason baseball with Yankees vs. Red Sox in Wild Card Game

The 2021 MLB postseason has arrived. The Yankees and Red Sox were the last teams to clinch playoff spots this season, and the AL East rivals will meet in Tuesday's AL Wild Card Game at Fenway Park in Boston. The Dodgers, despite 106 wins, will have to face the Cardinals in the NL Wild Card Game on Wednesday. The Rays, Astros, White Sox, Giants, Brewers and Braves round out the playoff field.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The National Association#The New York Yankees#The New York Giants#The St Louis Cardinals#National League#The Brooklyn Dodgers 8 4#The San Francisco Giants#The Los Angeles Dodgers#The Pittsburgh Pirates#The Cleveland Indians#The San Diego Padres
CBS LA

Dodger Fans Packed Centerfield Plaza And Field Perimeter For Game 2 Of NLDS Saturday Night

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Diehard Dodger fans gathered in Dodger Stadium to watch game two of the National League Division Series, where the Boys in Blue dominated, beating the San Francisco Giants 9-2. For birthday boy and aspiring Dodger, Jayden Melgar, it was training. “I went to T-ball, coach pitch and now kid pitch,” Melgar said. Crowds packed the new Centerfield Plaza and field perimeter, some sporting instantly cherished replica World Series rings they got on arrival. “Oh, it’s gonna be right next to the TV, so every time I watch the Dodgers, I can see the ring, every single time,” Ricardo Cuevas said. Fans...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
MLB Teams
New York Mets
Daily Herald

Daily Herald

Chicago, IL
17K+
Followers
121K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy