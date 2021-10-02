Forty Years Ago A Geek Walked Into A Radio Station

Tomorrow is my 40-year anniversary at WFTM Radio. Two score and no days ago, I received word from News Director Doug McGill and Sports Director Danny Weddle that I had been hired. We were all covering the inaugural Mason County Marching Band Classic at the time, me for Maysville Community College TV, them for WFTM.

My first training night in the studio, Disc Jockey Dickie Wietelmann had me record a commercial for Carpenter Motors, located where Limestone Park is today. He told me to be super exciting in my read, and by the time he hyped me up, I was screaming into the microphone like an idiot.

Of course, Dickie was also the person who told me professional DJs stand up during their shift. And that was Day One. I would like to think I have become less gullible over the years, but no one would believe me.

Playing music for a living. Having been the student of both Choral Director Coralie Runyon-Jones and Band Director Gary Booher, getting the chance to spin records and get paid for the privilege was a dream come true.

And that was just the tip of the iceberg. I have had the chance to do things I never thought I would. For example, I got to wear a McDonald’s Grimace costume and greet kiddos as they walked around Mason County Court Days. Had the chance to design, perform in and broadcast from the Greater Mason County Jaycees and Maysville Downtown Association’s Haunted Houses.

Russ Curtis and I did a 60-hour radio marathon from Court Days one year. Bobby McHugh and I, produced by the late George Morgan III, cut a 45rpm record celebrating the Mason County Royals trip to the Sweet 16.

I got to talk to music icon Donny Osmond at one of Clyde Barbour’s Exposition and Trade Fairs. Osmond was on top of the charts with his song “Soldier of Love,” and was starting his world tour in Maysville. Yes, Maysville. Proving once again that our city is the center of the known universe.

I met my Bride while doing radio sales for WFTM. When we got married, the first place we went was the WFTM booth at the first Ohio Tobacco Festival to make the announcement on air.

Soon I was chronicling the history of the station, which eventually became my Master’s thesis. I got to get WFTM’s origin story from the founder, James M. Finch Jr. His son, James A. Finch, continues the tradition, making WFTM one of the few radio stations in the Commonwealth that is still family owned.

Names of folks who have passed through the studio door during my time include Carl David Newman, Tom Scahill, Guy Mitchell, Dennis Brown, Bill Stewart, Erin McGill, Kelly Skaggs, Chris Morris, Amanda Mallory, Jim Lang, Gary DeVaughn, Steve Howe, Tina Curtis, Mike Mahaffey, Jason Butler, Karen Van Zandt…I could go on and on.

To the best of my knowledge, Doug McGill holds the record for longest tenure at WFTM, having worked at the station for a half-century. The shortest stint was four hours – I won’t say who. Suffice it to say that broadcasting isn’t for everyone.

The Mayor of Gobbler’s Knob, Charles Dee “Bud” Boyd, always said WFTM was a stepping stone for announcers. A training ground. Nick Clooney and Walt Maher are great examples of folks who started behind the mic in Maysville then went on to big market broadcasting.

Some people who come to the studio are nervous about going on the air. I assure them everything will be okay. After all, we’re just having a conversation with our friends. That being said, thank you, friends, for being part of my conversations for the last forty years.