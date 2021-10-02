CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

“Unacceptable” DeSantis Says Dysfunction In D.C. Impacting Florida Transportation Construction

By Local News Desk
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Wkmou_0cF4uGqp00

On Friday, Governor Ron DeSantis called attention to the impacts congressional inaction and dysfunction are beginning to have on all types of transportation projects in Florida.

Congress has failed to pass a timely authorization to fund the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA), halting federal support for construction on federal highway projects as well as furloughing most of the agency’s employees.

Contained in the infrastructure package, which House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has refused to hold a vote on, is $110 billion for roads, bridges, and other projects, as Federal authorization expired yesterday.

While Congress continues to fail to do its job, the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) is not ending work on transportation projects because the Department understands that any undue delay on these projects will directly impact hundreds of thousands of Floridians.

However, work that is currently being done on these projects will not receive federal funding or support, and may not be reimbursed – forcing Florida taxpayers to cover for the ineptitude of Washington.

“Yet again, the delays in Washington are impacting the lives of Floridians,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “It is unacceptable that Congress or the Biden Administration would use highway construction as a bargaining chip and leave Florida taxpayers to foot the bill. This is even more proof that the Democrats in leadership don’t want to help people, they don’t want to get anything done, they just want to follow a political agenda.”

“Under Governor DeSantis’ leadership, we have implemented a robust program that improves transportation throughout the state”, said FDOT Secretary Kevin J. Thibault, P.E. “We will continue to develop these highway and transit projects as long as we can – recognizing that this state’s focus on transportation funding has positioned us to be able to do this longer than our peer states.”

Of the estimated nearly 3,000 federal employees being furloughed as a result of Congressional inaction, many work and reside in Florida. Florida currently receives over $2 billion annually from the FHWA program, funding numerous projects currently underway across the state.

  • Michigan Lottery Winner Dies Before Spending His Jackpot
  • EXCLUSIVE: Jailed Marine Who Demanded Accountability Offered To Resign Under Honorable Conditions And Was Rejected
  • Florida Man Arrested For Accosting And Stalking Female Trump Supporter
  • Florida Man ‘Pulls A Tyson’ Bites Off Friends Ear After Transporting Drunk Woman In Wheel Barrel
  • You’ve Gotta Be Nuts! Florida Man Submits To Voluntary At-Home Castration, Would-Be Urologist Gets 3 Years
  • Florida Man Sticks His Hand In A Jaguar Cage At The Zoo, Jaguar 1 – Florida Man 0

Support journalism by clicking here to our GoFundMe or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It’s Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon.

Comments / 240

No party affiliate
9d ago

Now he's using the blame game? Didn't he say he didn't want the federal government money for his pet projects? He's using money that was really for those affected by the pandemic for his projects, he stopped salaries and funding for schools that went against his mandate policies, He cut funding for the mentally sick, he stopped the expansion of the unemployment benefits, he stopped the funding for the small businesses affected by the pandemic. These were funds that the federal government gave him and now he sued the government for the influx of immigrants but is asking for more money? He's really got the balls to steal in front of his supporters.

Reply(17)
44
Karen Stock
9d ago

DeathSantis is trying to deflect from the results of his horrible stance on the COVID Pandemic. It’s the Republicans in the Senate, under Mitch McConnell’s orders, that refuse to vote for Biden’s infrastructure bills. Even after Democrats have compromised over half of the initial bill. Pelosi decided to not bring a bill, she knows will not get enough votes at this time, up for the vote. None of this has anything to do with current funding of Florida’s roads. DeathSantis is doing so bad in the Polls, he announced yesterday that he won’t be running for President in 2024. All those Floridians he killed, to prove he was Mini-Trump, were in vain. He should resign immediately.

Reply(18)
62
Allen101
9d ago

Florida Governor can pay for there roads with the money they have.He always is wanting more money to use for other things.And then doesn't use it for what he says.

Reply(3)
37
Related
Joe Duncan

Will COVID-19 Infect Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' 2024 Presidential Hopes?

Florida, once hailed as a state that found a sensible balance between safety and economic freedom, is coming under renewed scrutiny for its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. It was an astonishing moment earlier this year when Florida Governor Ron DeSantis overtook former President Donald Trump in a Colorado poll conducted with Republican voters. He was later out-polled by the Don, as former President Donald Trump took back the title in a later survey conducted at CPAC, the conservative political convention held in Dallas earlier this month.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
orlandoweekly.com

Nikki Fried says Ron DeSantis is 'lying' about COVID-19 numbers in Florida's mask mandate schools

Florida Agriculture Commissioner and gubernatorial hopeful Nikki Fried said that Governor Ron DeSantis is 'lying' about the efficacy of mask mandates in Florida public schools. DeSantis barred Florida school districts from requiring mask mandates and has sought to punish noncompliant districts by stripping them of funding. All the while, DeSantis...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

CFO Jimmy Patronis applauds Governor for Panhandle mitigation aid

State Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis is praising Gov. Ron DeSantis’ recommitment to the Panhandle via more than $3.1 million in awards amid the third anniversary of Hurricane Michael. “Three years ago, Hurricane Michael devastated my hometown of Panama City and the Florida Panhandle when it made landfall as a...
POLITICS
orlandoweekly.com

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sides with harassers as federal government looks into threats against school officials, teachers

Gov. Ron DeSantis signaled Tuesday that Florida will fight a federal effort to address a spike in threats against educators. DeSantis responded on Twitter to a move Monday by U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland ordering the FBI to work with local officials to help address a “disturbing spike in harassment, intimidation and threats of violence” against educators and school board members over controversial issues such as mask mandates and the teaching of “critical race theory.”
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Toni Koraza

Democrat says Ron DeSantis "Continues Killing Spree" in Florida

Ever since Chriss King called Gov. DeSantis' bans on enforcing covid rules a killing spree last year, the situation has only changed for the worse. Local Florida governments could now face legal proceeds if they mandate COVID-19 vaccines. Gov. DeSantis says he's not going to let people get "fired over inoculation rules." Municipalities could now face fines up to $5,000 every time they mandate workers to get vaccinated, costing them millions of dollars.
FLORIDA STATE
Toby Hazlewood

As Florida COVID Death Toll Approaches That of Vietnam War, Governor DeSantis is More Concerned Over Texas Border Crisis

On October 3rd, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis appeared on Fox TV to talk about the seriousness of the border crisis and the surging numbers of illegal immigrants crossing into the USA illegally. As he shared his views on Twitter, commentators were quick to point out that at this point his concerns seem irrelevant given that his state itself doesn't have any international borders.
FLORIDA STATE
alachuachronicle.com

DeSantis says Florida “will not allow federal agents to squelch dissent”

Governor Ron DeSantis accused United States Attorney General Merrick Garland on Tuesday of weaponizing the Department of Justice to intimidate and silence concerned parents who speak out against school boards and administrators; the governor added that Florida will defend parents’ free speech rights. DeSantis was referring to a memorandum published...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida House#Infrastructure#State Of Florida#Federal#Fdot#Department#Floridians#The Biden Administration#Democrats
BBC

Ron DeSantis v Biden: A bitter battle in Florida over vaccines

As cities and employers begin imposing mask and vaccination mandates across the United States, a debate rages over personal freedoms and public health. One side says mask and vaccine mandates are a step too far. The other argues we should follow science to protect ourselves and our communities. In Florida,...
SCIENCE
newsbrig.com

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says he won’t run for president because he’s busy ‘trying to make sure people are not supporting critical race theory’

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said on Wednesday that he doesn’t plan on running for president in 2024. He said that he is focused on making sure “people are not supporting critical race theory.”. DeSantis also confirmed to Fox News Host Sean Hannity that he will run to be re-elected Florida’s...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Gov. DeSantis says Australians, Canadians ‘looking to Florida for leadership’

The Governor keeps mentioning Australia at trade shows for some reason. Supporters laud him as America’s Governor. But does he really belong to the world?. Gov. Ron DeSantis said Friday that people from as far away as Australia are looking to him for hope when it comes to COVID-19 restrictions, with Florida “not just inspiring people from around the country, but around the world.”
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Ron DeSantis blasts Congress Democrats for road funds delay, says Florida taxpayers could pay more

'Yet again, the delays in Washington are impacting the lives of Floridians.'. Congress’ failure to authorize funding for the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) won’t halt Florida Department of Transportation projects, but those projects could now cost taxpayers more, Gov. Ron DeSantis said. DeSantis on Friday blasted U.S. House Speaker Nancy...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
floridapolitics.com

Ron DeSantis: Joe Biden rationing Florida’s Regeneron therapy is ‘punitive’

'It's just punitive against Florida because he's so obsessed with attacking Florida.'. President Joe Biden is playing politics with the preeminent COVID-19 treatment, says Gov. Ron DeSantis, punishing Florida by rationing the drug after he started promoting it. Medical providers began treating more patients with monoclonal antibody cocktails in August...
FLORIDA STATE
cltampa.com

Florida Gov. DeSantis says migrants ‘will stop even coming’ if Biden reinstitutes Trump border policies

Gov. Ron DeSantis says President Joe Biden‘s border enforcement policies have created the “crisis” at the nation’s southern border. On Tuesday, Attorney General Ashley Moody’s office filed a lawsuit against President Joe Biden’s administration over the enforcement of immigration laws. DeSantis, meanwhile, issued an executive order prohibiting state agencies from assisting in the illegal resettling of undocumented border crossers.
FLORIDA STATE
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
69K+
Followers
10K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy