Aerospace & Defense

MAREK: Is there a risk gene that makes us more daring?

By Dennis Marek
Kankakee Daily Journal
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA week ago, four civilians climbed into a SpaceX rocket and blasted into space for a few days. It was not NASA, and they were not astronauts. Named Inspiration 4, this crew consisted of a billionaire, Jared Isaacman; Sian Proctor, the fourth Black woman to travel into space; Hayley Arceneaux, a health care worker and cancer survivor; and Christopher Sembroski, a data engineer who won his seat in a lottery as a contributor to St. Jude’s Hospital. The spacecraft was launched Sept. 18 and was up for just short of three days. I had to wonder why these untrained people would do this, and would I have gone if I had been offered a chance.

