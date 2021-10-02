Golden Nuggets: Joe Staley say Lance could add pieces to the 49ers that defenses must account for
This quote from Kyle Shanahan about Trenton Cannon made me think that Cannon will receive a few touches against Seattle — especially if it’s a screen pass:. “We brought him here for special teams but with what he’s shown us in practice, we have no problem putting him in at running back. I’ve watched what he’s done on other teams and when he’s gotten his opportunity, he has playmaking ability.”www.chatsports.com
Comments / 0