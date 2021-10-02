Her Grandma Did Some Weird Crap and I Just Had to Prank Her With It [Watch]

We thought a fun Throwback Thursday question of the day would be "What is something that your grandparents do/did that makes perfect sense to them but seems crazy to you?" We got some really interesting and funny comments (you can see some of them below), but none quite as interesting Liberty and her nana. Out of the blue, Liberty discloses that her nana wouldn't allow anyone to flush toilet paper down the commode - that meant ALL used toilet paper had to go in the trash can. YIKES! You can hear the big reveal at about the 1:30 mark in the player below.