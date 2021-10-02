CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Her Grandma Did Some Weird Crap and I Just Had to Prank Her With It [Watch]

By Bobby G., Liberty
99.5 WKDQ
99.5 WKDQ
 9 days ago
We thought a fun Throwback Thursday question of the day would be "What is something that your grandparents do/did that makes perfect sense to them but seems crazy to you?" We got some really interesting and funny comments (you can see some of them below), but none quite as interesting Liberty and her nana. Out of the blue, Liberty discloses that her nana wouldn't allow anyone to flush toilet paper down the commode - that meant ALL used toilet paper had to go in the trash can. YIKES! You can hear the big reveal at about the 1:30 mark in the player below.

99.5 WKDQ

99.5 WKDQ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

