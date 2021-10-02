8 Sea Vegetables You Can Cook With

When Cornell biochemist T. Colin Campbell used the term plant-based in connection with a groundbreaking 1982 study on the link between diet, nutrition, and cancer, he probably wasn’t thinking of deep-fried “chik’n” sandwiches or pea-protein-and-vegetable-oil burgers. But no matter how far it has deviated from the original unprocessed whole-food intent, it’s hard to dispute the rise of the so-called plant-based diet. After all, you can’t throw a rock these days without beaning a plant-based restaurant, café, or fast-casual feedery. Not that randomly hurling things in arbitrary directions is any way to determine whether there’s a food movement afoot, one that represents — or capitalizes on — an increasing awareness of the relationship between what we eat and not just health but social justice and saving the planet. Consider: This fall, New York will likely elect its first vegan mayor. One of the city’s most acclaimed restaurants (and onetime No. 1 in the world, for those who put stock in such lists) has nixed its most famous dish, a laboriously lacquered duck, and gone completely meatless. A good chunk of West 23rd Street, beginning at Fifth Avenue and stretching halfway to Sixth, is morphing into what we’ve taken to calling Soy-Protein-Concentrate Row with plant-forward fast-casual spots popping up at a steady clip. That’s not all. The Met Gala went vegan this year, though according to actor turned food critic Keke Palmer, the kitchen needs to work on its plating. Fuku unleashed a fake-chicken nugget. Ssäm Bar slathered its rice cakes with Impossible Pork sauce. And most shockingly, Citi Field and Yankee Stadium have been declared among the 11 best vegan-friendly MLB venues of 2021 by VegOut magazine, suggesting that even the hallowed home of the ballpark frank isn’t impervious to change.

MLB ・ 14 DAYS AGO