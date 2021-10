Chelsea face Juventus in Champions League Group H looking to bounce back from their first defeat of the Premier League season. Thomas Tuchel’s side were beaten by Manchester City on Saturday at Stamford Bridge as they slipped from top spot. They began their continental campaign with a hard-fought victory over Zenit St Petersburg but travel to Turin with a depleted squad. N’Golo Kante has tested positive for Covid-19 and is tabsent, while all of Mason Mount, Christian Pulisic and Reece James have been ruled out due to injury.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 12 DAYS AGO