Nike, Under Armour and others face supply problems in Vietnam

By Parija Kavilanz
CNN
CNN
 8 days ago
Surging shopper demand coupled with shipping container shortages and bottlenecks at ports have already triggered tighter supply of products, from cars to shoes. In particular, some of America’s biggest sellers of clothing and shoes cite one catalyst that has compounded the pressure: factory closures in Vietnam stemming from a second wave of the coronavirus outbreak there. That’s led brands from PacSun to Nike to warn about the effects on their supply.

Front Office Sports

Nike, Adidas Face Supply Chain Threats

The world’s biggest athletic shoe manufacturer — which works with Nike and adidas — is facing massive labor shortages in Vietnam related to the pandemic. Around 40,000 workers did not return to a Ho Chi Minh City facility owned by Taiwanese company Pou Chen Corp. when it reopened on Wednesday. The facility closed in July due to rising COVID-19 cases.
BUSINESS
sneakernews.com

Former Nike/Under Armour/Puma Design Execs Launch Speedland And The SL:PDX, A Hyper Performance Trail Shoe

The competitive running shoe biz has been an all-out arms race of innovation where the industry’s biggest brands are outfitting their speediest models with carbon fiber plates, state of the art foams, ultra-light synthetic meshes, and other seemingly over-the-top yet practical upgrades. Whether you’re a medal-chaser, globetrotting for marathon finishes, or hit the occasional 5K, the options are simply over-flowing. However, trail-running doesn’t quite have the broad smorgasbord of dishes. While it’s a sport popular in select regions of the world, the art of outdoor running on shaky terrain is still a large market that only expanded once citizens of the world looked to the wilderness during the deepest stages of the pandemic.
APPAREL
The Motley Fool

Why Under Armour Stock Lost 13% in September

Shares of athletic apparel maker Under Armour (NYSE:UA)(NYSE:UAA) dropped 13% in September according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. There wasn't any significant news about Under Armour in September, and in August the company demonstrated solid growth and raised its full-year guidance. The drop was most likely due to competitor Nike disclosing that it's having supply chain issues that will affect it in the coming months, and investor fears that the same issues will plague Under Armour in the short term.
STOCKS
golfbusinessnews.com

Under Armour unveils AW21 ColdGear Golf range

Under Armour’s new ColdGear Golf collection, which is on sale now, combines the best of the brand’s innovative winter technologies to keep players warm and dry without restricting any aspect of the swing. The new range for AW21 features Under Armour’s proprietary ColdGear Infrared 2.0 technology – an upgrade to...
APPAREL
bostonnews.net

Outdoor Retail Brands Market Is Booming Worldwide with Puma, Under Armour, Nike, Adidas, Mizuno, Hugo Boss

HTF MI recently introduced a survey analysis on Worldwide Outdoor Retail Brands Market. The ultimate purpose of this research study is to provide consumer goods and retail companies with the global and local insights about specific behaviours and preferences of their target audience / consumers in Worldwide Outdoor Retail Brands Industry. By providing insights on market maker i.e different customer segments, companies can tailor their business strategies for maximum success. Some of the major and emerging players analysed in this study are Mizuno Corporation, Nike, Adidas, Hugo Boss, Patagonia, Puma, Under Armour, Columbia Sportswear Company, VF Corporation & Hanesbrands.
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

Why I'm Not Worried About Nike's Supply Chain Issues

Supply chain challenges forced the company to lower its guidance for the year. Demand continues to be strong. The stock fell 6% on Friday, setting up a good buying opportunity. Nike (NYSE:NKE) shares took a dive on Friday, falling 6.2% after the company reported first-quarter earnings. The drop was predictable....
ECONOMY
SHAPE

Win Under Armour Running Shoes

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the 50 United States and D.C., 21 years and older. Begins: 1:00 AM EDT on 10/4/2021. Ends: 12:59 AM EDT on 10/5/2021. Subject to Official Rules available online. Void where prohibited. Sponsor: Meredith Corporation. Sweepstakes is offered by Meredith Corporation and may be promoted by any of Meredith's publications in various creative executions online and in print and at additional URLs at any time during the sweepstakes.
LIFESTYLE
Business Insider

BofA Bearish On Foot Locker After Nike Warns Of Supply Chain Issues

Supply chain delays could continue to put Foot Locker, Inc’s (NYSE:FL) earnings at risk in the first half of 2022, according to BofA Securities. The Foot Locker Analyst: Lorraine Hutchinson reinstated coverage of Foot Locker with an Underperform rating and a price target of $45. The Foot Locker Thesis: Although...
ECONOMY
WWD

The Lanvin Group Is Born – With New Investors

Click here to read the full article. Fosun Fashion Group has a new name, Lanvin Group, and new investors who bring the valuation of the Chinese fashion conglomerate to more than $1 billion, WWD has learned. Armed with more capital and industry expertise, the Shanghai-based firm plans to push further into Asia and the U.S., and continue building its portfolio of premium and luxury brands.More from WWDLanvin RTW Spring 2022Lanvin Resort 2022Lanvin Men's Spring 2022 “There’s a plan for every brand to come to China and grow,” Joann Cheng, chair of Lanvin Group, said in an interview. “We still have 90 percent...
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

China IP Authorities Rule in Favor of Lycra’s Denim Patent

The Lycra Company, a developer of innovative fiber and technology solutions for the apparel and personal care industries, announced wins related to its ongoing global efforts to protect its intellectual property (IP), including patents and trademarks, from infringement worldwide. The company recently initiated several infringement suits related to its dual core and multi-core patents for denim against third parties in China. These third parties were selling fibers and goods the Lycra Company deemed to infringe on its Lycra brand patents. The Chinese National Intellectual Property Administration then issued a decision in support of Lycra Company patents for two invalidity challenges. Subsequently, the...
CHINA
WWD

Behind a Rebound, True Religion Aims to Double Revenues

True Religion pulled off a neat trick. “Even though the price points are affordable today, True Religion is still considered status,” said Michael Buckley, the chief executive officer of the popular jeans and sportswear brand. “We consider ourselves a modern streetwear brand rooted in denim.”. He’s got big ambitions for...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Russia, Vietnam reach agreement on Sputnik V supplies -RIA

MOSCOW, Sept 27 (Reuters) - The Russian Direct Investment Fund and Vietnamese T&T group have reached an agreement on Sputnik-V vaccine supplies to Hanoi, the RIA news agency reported on Monday, citing Vietnamese ambassador to Moscow Dang Minh Khoi. The Southeast Asian country has already produced a first test batch...
PHARMACEUTICALS
talesbuzz.com

An Amazon shopper faces up to 20 years in jail for $290,000 fraud. Prosecutors say he bought Apple, Asus, and Fuji products, then mailed cheaper items as returns.

An Amazon shopper pleaded guilty to more than $290,000 in fraud for mailing fake returns. Prosecutors said Hudson Hamrick, of North Carolina, bought expensive items then returned cheap ones. Amazon noticed the fraudulent returns, which began in 2016, and referred the case to the FBI. See more stories on Insider’s...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Business Insider

A US nuclear submarine's mysterious collision with an object in the South China Sea suggests it was lurking near the bottom, expert says

A US Navy submarine collided with an object in the Indo-Pacific, the Navy revealed Thursday. A former Navy submariner told Insider reports suggest the submarine was operating along the sea floor. The collision, which took place in the South China Sea, is currently under investigation. The US Navy Seawolf-class submarine...
MILITARY
The Free Press - TFP

Southwest Airlines Cancels Hundreds Of Flights Because Of Florida Disruption, Speculation On Vaccine-Mandate Protest

Thousands of travelers were temporarily stranded over the weekend, as Southwest Airlines canceled or delayed hundreds of flights at some of America’s busiest airports. The airlines and the Federal Aviation Administration cited a few factors for the chaos. Military training and inclement weather were two of them. But also mentioned...
FLORIDA STATE
