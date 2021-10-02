CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
12 Fall Sales You Won't Want to Miss

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA PureWow favorite, this moisturizer is rarely on sale so stock up now while it's 15 percent off. So chic, so French, and so getting added to cart. You'll wear this chic style for many years to come. Dr. Barbara Sturm Hyaluronic Serum. ($300; $255) Say buh-bye to dark spots...

Can't miss weekend sales to shop: Target Deals Days, Sephora 'Oh Hair Yeah' and more

Maybe you have a long weekend ahead or maybe you don't, but one thing that's for sure is that there are some great shopping opportunities on the horizon. As Columbus Day and Indigenous Peoples Day fall on Monday, retailers have been sharing deals, some starting now and lasting throughout the weekend -- or into early next week.
19 Featherlight Fall Dresses That Won’t Weigh You Down

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Fall is all about wearing more layers, more fabric, more warm accessories, etc. We love the coziness that longer sleeves and longer hems can bring, but when you’re layering with a fleece pullover or a wool coat, it can sometimes feel like a bit much. The moment we start to feel physically weighed down by our clothing is the moment we need to make a change.
15 Fall Must Haves Under $50 You Won't Believe Are From Walmart

Fall is here, but is your closet ready? If not, don't panic! We know the stress that comes with wanting to shop for all of the on-trend items on the market without breaking the bank. The good news is that you can find everything you're looking for — you just have to look for them in the right places.
30 Bras So Pretty You Won’t Want To Hide Them

If you’re someone who takes pride in every layer of your outfit — and, we mean every layer — you can relate to wanting to make sure each piece of an ensemble feels special, be it the buttery softness of a matching sweatsuit or the perfect accessory to complete a look (hello, croissant bags). And then, of course, there’s the base of it all, the very first thing many of us slip on in the morning: our bras.
Columbus Day weekend sales 2021: Online markdowns you don’t want to miss

Columbus Day is Monday, Oct. 11, and retailers offer major savings during the holiday weekend. From mattresses to makeup, stores like Walmart, Macy’s and online retailers like Wayfair and Casper are dropping last-minute “fall sales” to bolster a popular online shopping weekend. Here are the sales to shop this weekend.
12 Fall Sale Picks That Will Make Your Home Feel Cozier

This all-in-one pan is so handy we're grabbing a few of them while we can. Whether you need to boil, braise, sauté, fry or strain, all of your recipes will be in good hands with this guy. Archie & Oscar Isaiah Dog Sofa. ($240; $115) Obviously, your pup deserves the...
The 10 Best Tory Burch Bags You Can Buy for Fall

We're all for jumping on a new handbag trend—particularly when it comes to the changing of the seasons. This year, we’re loving earth tones and rich shades that mimic the changing leaves in baguette or slouchy tote styles that can easily fit over a jacket. But here’s the thing—trend or not, a great fall purse should hold up for more than just one year. Enter: Tory Burch bags.
Noodles & Company Fans Won't Want To Miss This National Noodle Day Deal

Noodles & Company makes exactly the type of food you'd expect from them: delicious noodles, tons of different ways. Whether you swear by the mac and cheese, love the stuffed noodles, or are more of a classic noodle person, there's something for every palate there, and none of the dishes disappoint. They've even started introducing gluten-sensitive options as well as cauliflower and zucchini noodle dishes for anyone with allergies, intolerances, or maybe just someone looking to add a little more veg to their life, per the menu.
How to Wear a Blazer Like It’s 2021 (Plus One Look That Dates You Immediately)

There are some fall staples we return to year after year—ankle boots, jeans, cashmere knits—and we think it’s high time blazers be included in that list. They may have started as one half of a traditional office-ready suit, but blazers are now a layering piece all their own and can be worn to so much than just a board meeting. Read on to learn which blazer styles are trending right now and how to wear them for maximum chicness (plus one style that just doesn’t work for fall 2021).
Drop Everything: The Cult-Favorite Our Place Always Pan Is on Major Sale Right Now

You've probably heard us wax poetic about the Our Place Always Pan tons of times at this point, but there's totally a reason for it. The multitasking pan has not only replaced almost all the non-stick skillets that we own, but it's inspired us non-cooks to get back in the kitchen. Sound like a stretch? Here's why it's not.
20 Gorgeous Crossbody Purses You Need on Your Radar for Fall

A good handbag can completely make your outfit. A crossbody purse, however, is extra special. Why, you ask? It's got the added benefit of convenience! Throw one on over your shoulder and your hands will suddenly be free to hold your PSL (or the new Apple Crisp macchiato, if that's more your jam), send a funny meme to your BFF or swing your arms with wild abandon as you walk. And, with the turn of the season at hand, you've got a built-in excuse to invest in a new one that will match all your fall outfits and layers.
Fall home upgrades that won’t break the bank

Barbecues, beach days and boogie boards are now behind us, so what better way to shift gears to a new season than to plan renovations that will breathe new life into your home?. Now is the time — before the frigid temperatures arrive — for projects that will enhance the...
WOODBURY, NJ
Best-Selling Le Creuset Cookware Is on Major Sale Right Now﻿—Here Are 7 Things to Buy Before Its Too Late

Everyone has a weakness; it just so happens that ours comes in the form of sleek, colorful dutch ovens, pots, pans, stoneware and tea kettles. Yes, we're talking about Le Creuset cookware. The beloved kitchen brand makes some of the most stunning pieces we've ever seen, and they actually make cooking a lot easier. The only negative is that most of the cult-favorite cookware products cost a pretty penny. Luckily, right now, Sur La Table is having a major sale on the brand, and you can score bestselling items without breaking the bank. Our advice? Stock up on as much as you can before it sells out. And BTW, with the holidays coming up, any of these pieces would be a great gift idea for the home chef in your life, even if that home chef is you.
The Black Friday 2021 beauty and perfume deals to expect from Charlotte Tilbury, Glossier and more

In just a few short months, Black Friday will be back for another year, as retailers slash their prices across tech, home appliances, TVs, laptops, fashion and beauty products.What began as a one-day mega sale has since expanded into a weekend-long affair, running through to the following Monday, which is otherwise known as Cyber Monday. However, with every year that passes more retailers join the shopping bonanza and it begins earlier and earlier.Skincare, make-up, haircare, fragrances and electrical tools are often hugely discounted over the duration of the event and gives shoppers the chance to bag a bargain on everything...
Stock up on these Black Friday–worthy deals now at Amazon

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Amazon isn’t waiting for Black Friday to unveil amazing deals — they’re rolling out the savings right now. These deals cover every consumer’s and gift giver’s needs, whether they’re interested in fashion, electronics or toys. Some of the steep discounts that caught our eye are exercise essentials […]
Black Friday clothing and fashion deals 2021: When does the sale start and what discounts can we expect?

Despite it still being summer, the countdown to Black Friday is officially underway and there’s no better time to save across tech, fashion, toys, home appliances, beauty and more. The biggest shopping event of the year sees all our favourite retailers slashing prices, from Amazon, Argos and Very to Currys PC World and John Lewis & Partners.What began as a one-day in-store event in the US to mark the beginning of the Christmas shopping season has now travelled across the Atlantic, becoming a weekend-long bonanza that concludes on Cyber Monday. Amazon was the first to bring Black Friday to the...
The Dr. Martens x Herschel Collaboration Is Only Available for 2 Days! Get Them Before They’re Gone Forever (Updated)

Updated on October 9, 2021: The Dr. Martens x Herschel Collection officially launched this morning, and we’ve updated the post below with links. Fall brings leaf peeping, pumpkin spice everything, hot apple cider, and the hottest fashion collaborations. Two iconic brands, one that’s not only kept you looking good, but your grandparents too, and a modern bag brand that’s on everyone’s shoulders, have come together for a limited edition collab. More than likely you’ve worn items from at least one of these brands. Now, they’ve come together in a killer new boot. We’re talking about the incredibly ground-breaking footwear company, Dr. Martens,...
