CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Manchester United vs. Everton: Cristiano Ronaldo is named on the substitutes' bench as Andros Townsend goal grabs draw

By John Sinnott
CNN
CNN
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This time there was no late intervention from Cristiano Ronaldo as Manchester United drew 1-1 with Everton at Old Trafford.

www.cnn.com

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Manchester United vs Villarreal: Five things we learned as Cristiano Ronaldo earns Champions League win

Ronaldo is unstoppableFor 94 minutes it seemed like Villarreal had cracked how to stop Cristiano Ronaldo. He has been averaging five shots per game in the Premier League, proving a constant threat, but here he barely registered for most of the game. That was down to a few factors out of his control – a system which seemed to leave him isolated, a generally underwhelming performance from those around him, and most importantly an impressive opponent in Villarreal who nullified United’s build-up play and stopped Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba from having time and space in the final third to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Demarai Gray
Person
David De Gea
Person
Abdoulaye Doucouré
Person
Andros Townsend
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Yerry Mina
Person
Anthony Martial
CBS Sports

Manchester United vs. Everton score: Andros Townsend keeps Red Devils off the top of Premier League table

Manchester United blew the chance to go top of the Premier League as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Everton at Old Trafford on Saturday. Andros Townsend's second-half strike on the counter earned Rafa Benitez his first points away to the Red Devils since May 2013, the shared points taking both sides level with Liverpool at the top of the table having played a game more.
PREMIER LEAGUE
vavel.com

Goals and Highlights Manchester United vs Everton (1-1)

As there is a FIFA date next week, the Premier League will only resume on October 16, when Manchester United visit Leicester. Everton, on the other hand, receives West Ham on Sunday (17) at Goodison Park. 1:22 PM3 hours ago. Bad for both. If a win would make Manchester United...
PREMIER LEAGUE
firstsportz.com

Premier League: Manchester United vs Everton Player Ratings as Everton withhold United for a 1-1 draw

At the end of the closely fought Manchester United vs Everton game at Old Trafford, here are our Manchester United vs Everton player ratings. Both teams started the match by paying a homage to the former footballer. The Red Devils traded a few early blows before Everton tried to exploit the space. Though Everton had chances to find the back of the net, David denied the opportunity. At the stroke of the half time, Anthony Martial broke the deadlock for United.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Champions League#Var#Bt Sport#Gunnar
chatsports.com

'You should always start your best players': Sir Alex Ferguson criticises Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's decision to leave Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench in Manchester United's draw with Everton during chat with UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov

Ole Gunnar Solskjær, Manchester United F.C., Everton F.C., Ultimate Fighting Championship, Alex Ferguson, Cristiano Ronaldo, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Rafael Benítez, Old Trafford. Sir Alex Ferguson appeared to slam Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's decision to start Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench for Manchester United's draw with Everton in a chat with UFC legend...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
The Independent

WSL results: Arsenal remain top of league with emphatic victory over Everton as Chelsea battle past Leicester

Arsenal remained top of the Women’s Super League this weekend by securing an emphatic 3-0 home victory over Everton, courtesy of goals from Katie McCabe, Lotte Wubben-Moy and Frida Maanum. The result on Sunday kept the north London side five points clear of second-placed Chelsea, who required late goals from Pernille Harder and Fran Kirby to see off visitors Leicester 2-0. Meanwhile, Tottenham stayed level on points with Chelsea but are below them in the table on goal difference after their 2-1 loss at Brighton. Rachel Williams was sent off for Spurs in between Brighton’s goals from Lee Geum-min and...
WORLD
NBC Sports

Solskjaer, Manchester United reaction to ‘disappointing’ Everton draw

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was hardly delighted with a draw for Manchester United vs Everton, as the Red Devils coughed up more points at home. Solskjaer will be under pressure after leaving out Cristiano Ronaldo and Paul Pogba from his starting lineup, as United lost more ground in the title race and Everton caught them cold on the counter on numerous occasions.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Scotland: Scott McTominay and Stuart Armstrong return for World Cup qualifiers

Fit-again midfielders Scott McTominay and Stuart Armstrong return to the Scotland squad for next month's crucial World Cup qualifying double header. Rangers goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin is also back, replacing St Johnstone's Zander Clark in Steve Clarke's squad. Celtic captain Callum McGregor is included despite having missed his club's last four...
SPORTS
The Independent

Gareth Southgate hails female referee for England match as watershed moment for gender equality

Gareth Southgate has heralded England’s first match to be refereed by a woman as a watershed occasion for gender equality.Kateryna Monzul will take charge of Saturday’s World Cup qualifier away in Andorra She will officiate the match at the Estadi Nacional, with UEFA’s official website confirming her fellow Ukrainians Maryna Striletska and Svitlana Grushko as assistant referees.France’s Stephanie Frappart will be the VAR with the fourth official and assistant VAR roles filled by men – Denys Shurman and Vikor Matyash respectively.Southgate acknowledged it is a step forward for female officials but is largely uninterested in their sex so long...
UEFA
The Independent

Romelu Lukaku and Eden Hazard to miss Nations League play-off through injury

Romelu Lukaku and Eden Hazard will miss Belgium’s clash with Italy in Turin to determine who finishes third in the UEFA Nations League final four tournament on Sunday with “muscle overloads”, coach Roberto Martinez said.Having lost to France in their Nations League semi-final on Thursday, Belgium face European champions Italy in the Juventus Stadium and will have to try to secure third spot without the pair ranked first and second in their all-time goalscoring list.“Romelu Lukaku is suffering from muscle overload, the same as Eden Hazard,” Martinez told a news conference on Saturday. “They’re not in best conditions to play....
FIFA
The Independent

Is Andorra vs England on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch World Cup qualifier

England face Andorra in qualifying for the 2022 World Cup on Saturday evening as the Three Lions look to consolidate their place at the top of Group I.England are currently in pole position to clinch the sole automatic qualification spot for the World Cup in Qatar, four points clear of Albania and five points ahead of Poland having each played six games.FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and match updates as England play AndorraGareth Southgate’s side have the luxury of some straightforward fixtures to see out the campaign, with a trip to group minnows San Marino awaiting on the final day of...
SOCCER
CNN

CNN

673K+
Followers
104K+
Post
555M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy