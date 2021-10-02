Washington vs Atlanta Week 4: Five Questions with The Falcoholic

It’s week 4 of the NFL season and the 1-2 Washington Football Team will be facing a 1-2 Atlanta Falcons team on the road at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. These teams share some eerie parallels. In addition to sharing the same record, both teams have their only win of the season against a spiraling Giants team. Each team has a relatively new coaching staff (though the Falcons’ coaches are new as of this year). Each team is also underperforming compared to high expectations on one side of the ball in particular.